Lakers strategized using Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain together, but the Celtics legend refused it

Bill Russell once disclosed that Jack Kent Cooke, the former owner of the Los Angeles Lakers, tried recruiting him post-retirement.

Bill Russell is one of the most accomplished athletes in sports. The 6-foot-10 big man managed to make 12 All-Star appearances, 11 All-NBA selections, 4 rebound titles, 5 MVPs, and a staggering 11 championships. The Celtics legend was even honored by the league, renaming the Finals MVP award to the “Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award”.

Russ is one of the very few players in the history of the league to stick with one team for the entire duration of his career.

For those who don’t know, the Boston Celtics and the Los Angeles Lakers have one of the greatest rivalries in sporting history. Both these NBA teams represent two completely different things, and their fanbases absolutely detest the other.

Also Read: Charles Barkley ridiculed 6x champ and “best friend” Michael Jordan for disregarding motorcycle helmets

However, there was a time when long-time Boston legend Bill was given an offer to put on the Purple & Gold.

“I’ll never play basketball again, but, if I were, it would only be for the Celtics”: Bill Russell

Believe it or not, Bill, who defeated the Lakers franchise 7 times in the Finals, was offered a spot on the LAL roster by former Jack Kent Cooke.

As explained in an NBA TV interview titled “Mr. Russell’s House”, calling it a “funny story” Bill recollected:

“They had a ceremony for Jerry West,” Russell told Bill Simmons. “They had me sitting next to Jack Kent Cooke, who owned the team at the time. About a week later, I get a call. Jack Kent Cooke wanted to talk to me. So, he says, ‘Bill, I’ve been thinking about it. What we’re gonna do is have you come out of retirement and play for the Lakers.’”

“So I says, ‘Don’t you have a guy named Wilt Chamberlain playing center for you?’ He said, ‘Yeah.’ I said, ‘How’d he feel playing back-up center?’ … I said, ‘Jack, I’ll never play basketball again, but, if I were, it would only be for the Celtics.’”

According to the information he provides, Bill retired back in 1969, Wilt the Stilt retired in 1973, and Cooke was the owner till 1979. Thus, we know for a fact that this exchange took place sometime between 1969 and 1973.

During this 4-year span, the Lakers won the title only once. However improbable as it may seem, Russell would’ve definitely helped the LA-based franchise win a few more titles had Cooke been successful in his venture of acquiring the 11-time NBA champ.

Also Read: 18 y/o Michael Jordan went from “inconsistent” to being the GOAT because of a promise to UNC coach