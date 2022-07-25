7’2” Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and 7’1” Wilt Chamberlain exchange explosive dunks in this Clash of Titans

When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar & Wilt Chamberlain, two of the greatest big men in NBA history, went head-to-head, they would produce an entertaining dunk fest.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain are two of the best big men to ever set foot on the NBA hardwood. Both these icons used their massive stature to their advantage and commanded their demand in the paint, offensively as well as defensively.

Being dominant centers, both these legends racked up some of the most stacked resumes we’ve ever seen. Between the two, they have 32 All-Star appearances, 25 All-NBA selections, 13 All-Defensive selections 9 scoring titles, 10 MVPs, 8 championships, 3 Finals MVPs, 69,806 points, and 41,364 rebounds among a whole bunch of other accolades.

There was a short period of time when both of these giants played against each other. In the 17 regular season games they faced off against each other over the span of 4 seasons, the league saw some incredible basketball duels.

NBA Reddit racts to a Wilt Chamberlain-Kareem Abdul-Jabbar dunk fest

In their head-to-head battles, Kareem averaged a staggering 31.8 points, 15.8 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game. Whereas, Wilt the Stilt put up 16.3 points, 17.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Not only did Chamberlain win more games, he even outrebounded and out-assisted a young Abdul-Jabbar.

Their in-game dunk contest was something, in particular, that would leave the fans in awe.

Social media erupted with reactions to their head-to-head battles.

Truly, these mammoths played some high level of basketball that continues to entertain fans even decades after their retirement.

While we love seeing big men add the long-distance shot to their arsenal, we sure do miss some battles like this in the paint.

