“Luka Doncic with the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar SKYHOOK”: The 6’7 Slovenian sensation emulates the Lakers 7’2 legend in World Cup qualifiers

The Dallas Mavericks’ 6’7 guard, Luka Doncic, is always hungry for more. No subtle digs. We are talking just about basketball here.

Luka has had a season that, from his perspective and standards, might have been a failure because the guy clearly aspires for the ultimate glory, that is, NBA Championships.

But it wasn’t a failure at all by any stretch of the imagination. People will always say he is just a stat stuffer like Russell Westbrook or James Harden. But the 23-year-old has proven himself to be better than that this season.

After two All-Star and two First-Team All-NBA years averaging well over 27 points, 8 rebounds, and 8 assists, he averaged 28.4 pts, 9.1 rebs, and 8.7 assists this season and earned those accolades once more.

But it wasn’t the same as those previous two because it didn’t end in the first round of Playoffs. He led the Porzingis-less Mavericks with no other star players to the Conference Finals only to lose 4-2 to the eventual champions – the Golden State Warriors.

Luka Doncic has a Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Skyhook in his arsenal

The players whom the Slovenian sensation led to victory against the Phoenix Suns – the team with the best record in the league, are just a bunch of role players apart from Jalen Brunson, arguably.

He averaged 31.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists in the 15 games he played and gave us one of the most exciting Playoffs of recent years. If he had a little more help, who knows? He would already be an NBA champion.

But anyways, he worked too hard to reach where he did and is not even ready to take a rest. The man was playing with the Slovenian National Team for the World Cup qualifiers as soon as the NBA Finals concluded.

Luka Doncic is pretty good at basketball 🤷‍♂️#FIBAWC | #WinForAll pic.twitter.com/vVoaZ1z9Ql — FIBA Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) July 3, 2022

He led them to 2 straight wins against Croatia and Sweden and has earned them a 4-2 record for the second position in that group. But it’s not the 81-84 against Sweden win that impressed the most in the game. It was the goto shot of 7’2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Luka with the skyhook…He can do it all. 🔥😤 (via @pandahank41) pic.twitter.com/TblrOTD6gG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) July 3, 2022

Watching him add a skyhook to his arsenal would be something astonishing, and we should remember when and where it started because this man, the way he is progressing, is going to be one of the best basketball players of all time.

