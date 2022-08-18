7ft Shaquille O’Neal acted in one of the worst superhero movies of all time 25 years ago

Shaquille O’Neal has appeared in a number of films. However, perhaps his worst one was made 25 years ago and was titled Steel!

With a net worth of around $400 million, Shaquille O’Neal is one of the richest athletes in the world. He has accumulated his wealth over the course of his 50 years through numerous streams.

Shaq spent 19 seasons in the NBA, playing as the most dominant center of all time on multiple teams. His success on the court translated to his success off it.

The Big Aristotle is now a former athlete turned businessman, analyst, rapper, and DJ. It’s almost as though there is nothing that the big man cannot do!

Behind the wheel of steel… DJ Diesel aka Shaquille O’Neal pic.twitter.com/RXyexz2vtR — Tomorrowland (@tomorrowland) July 23, 2016

Shaq even tried his hand at acting. He made a couple of flicks here and there, but never really got going with it. In fact, he is credited with having one of the worst superhero movies of all time.

25 years ago, Shaquille O’Neal made the worst superhero movie.

If there is one thing we can say about Shaquille O’Neal, it is that he is always open to trying now. Such was the case when the Hall of Famer decided to pursue a career in acting while simultaneously playing basketball.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go down the way they did for Dwayne The Rock Johnson, as Shaq has found little to no success in the movie industry.

In fact, the big man may have starred in two of the worst movies ever produced. Kazaam and a movie referred to as the worse superhero movie ever, called Steel, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

They already made a black Superman movie when @SHAQ played Steel, “a genius engineer who built a mechanized suit of armor that replicates Superman’s powers and bears Superman’s logo.” pic.twitter.com/pjolAE8TB0 — Jon Adams™ (@citycyclops) May 5, 2021

Luckily, O’Neal doesn’t sweat the little things, having left his acting career behind him. His last big role was in the basketball film Uncle Drew.

