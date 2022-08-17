7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal talked about how he was bullied in school

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal shared how school wasn’t an easy time for him as kids used to bully him and call nicknames

School is a place that is crucial for a child’s development. We learn how to grow up and live in a society and how to deal with adversities. While some claim school was the best time of their life, most people say otherwise.

Let’s face it, kids are mean. They often have no filter and say the first thing that comes to mind. When you’re a young kid struggling with issues of any kind, the horrible kids would find the same and mock you for it.

The case was no different for Shaquille O’Neal. Despite growing to 6 feet before even turning 12, Shaq had a hard time staying away from bullies. At one point, it got so bad that Shaq was doubting himself about every single thing and had significant self-esteem issues.

Shaquille O’Neal opens up about being bullied in school

Growing up, Shaquille O’Neal was quite different from the other kids. He grew much taller, and was much bigger than the rest. Kids being as ruthless as they are, decided this is something they should make fun of.

In an interview with Graham Bensinger, Shaq opened up about getting bullied in school.

“Shaq-Kwil, Sasquatch, Big African. So I stuttered when I talked. Big dummy. I was always shy. I would look at you, you know, look at your test scores, you look like a smart-. You’d probably have an 80 or a 90. I was intimidated by that.”

Getting these image issues set in your head right from childhood can become a life-long issue that becomes very hard to overcome. Thankfully, the big fella found a way around, becoming one of the greatest basketball players in the history of the NBA.