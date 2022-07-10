Basketball

7ft Shaquille O’Neal admits his first girlfriend was ‘perfect’, talks about how his ‘idiotic’ behavior messed things up

7ft Shaquille O'Neal admits his first girlfriend was 'perfect', talks about how his 'idiotic' behavior messed things up
Achyuth Jayagopal

Previous Article
How Michael Jordan's gambling habits lost him $5 million in a single night at Las Vegas at the craps table
Next Article
“Paolo Banchero gets the game-saving block AND assist!?”: NBA Twitter reacts as Magic’s #1 went toe-to-toe against Keegan Murray led Kings
NBA Latest Post
“Paolo Banchero gets the game-saving block AND assist!”: NBA Twitter reacts as Magic’s #1 went toe-to-toe against Keegan Murray led Kings
“Paolo Banchero gets the game-saving block AND assist!?”: NBA Twitter reacts as Magic’s #1 went toe-to-toe against Keegan Murray led Kings

Paolo Banchero and Keegan Murray are already setting standards for the young players of the…