7ft Shaquille O’Neal admits his first girlfriend was ‘perfect’, talks about how his ‘idiotic’ behavior messed things up

Big Shaq is one of the most identifiable NBA stars of all time.

Shaquille O’Neal was a household name during his playing days. A perennial MVP candidate and 4-time NBA Champion, Shaq was adored by the masses.

Big Diesel broke into the scene with the Orlando Magic. But he became a worldwide sensation during his time in Hollywood. At LA, with Kobe Bryant, Shaq formed one of the greatest one-two punches ever thrown in the NBA.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant’s Lakers are the last professional sports team to 3-peat”: ESPN notices something remarkable as Tampa Bay Lightning lost the Stanley Cup

Shaq has enjoyed an extremely colorful career outside the basketball arena too. Shaq has become a successful pundit and an even more successful businessman post-retirement.

However, one of the most iconic Shaq moments shall remain when he once was asked about his girlfriend. A star as popular as Shaq was would have been expected to become a playboy, but he was anything but.

What did Shaq have to say about his first girlfriend?

Shaq, when talking about his first girlfriend was particularly articulate. Shaq referred to himself as an “idiot” and referred to his first girl as “perfect”.

Big Diesel had a son, Myles O’Neal with her. He, however, is estranged from Myles.

Shaq attributed his failure with Myles’ mom to him being an idiot and not a true man. Standing at 7 feet and bullying the whole NBA in his prime, such an admission is surprising from a man of Shaq’s caliber.

They say first love isn’t lost on men. That definitely seems to be the case with Shaq.

O’Neal has forged himself a reputation as the gentle giant. Such statements would only add to the public sentiment in his favor.

Shaq has been an icon during and after his playing career. Relatable tales such as the same drive more fans to him and make him dear to the public.

Also read: “Shaquille O’Neal goes flying, that could have k*lled somebody”: 7ft. Lakers legend went full Dennis Rodman while trying to save the ball with the Phoenix Suns