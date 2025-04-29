Kevin Garnett Calls Out Paul Pierce To 1 Million People For Not Believing In Anthony Edwards Against Lakers

Kevin Garnett recently took to his Instagram to call out Paul Pierce on his previous take about Anthony Edwards and the Lakers. The former Timberwolves star previously stated that Ant was going to need to trash-talk LeBron James and Luka Doncic to stay engaged throughout the series. But Pierce disagreed. Now, up 3-1, KG had some choice words for his former teammate about the series.

Back on April 18th, when the NBA Playoff bracket was announced, Garnett and Pierce were making their series predictions on their podcast. When they got to the Lakers vs. Timberwolves series, there was some disagreement. Garnett thought that his former team would be able to win behind Edwards and his “f*ck you” energy. But Pierce thought that LeBron and Luka would be able to handle the young buck.

After holding on in a wild finish yesterday, the Wolves went up 3-1 in the series behind a stellar performance from Edwards. Additionally, he was spotted chirping at LeBron and Luka throughout the game, exactly like Garnett predicted. That’s why KG felt the need to call out his co-host and former teammate for not believing in Ant from the outset.

“Yessss sirrrrr… What were you saying P? Huh? Lakers in what? Cmmonnn man.. Keep same energy.. Respect the opponent real sh*t.. Go Wolves,” Garnett captioned.

Garnett played for the Wolves from 1995-2007, and then again from 2014-16. Since retiring, he’s expressed his love for Minnesota and the city of Minneapolis, stating that he cherished his years there. That’s why he’s been riding for them so hard throughout the exchange with Pierce. Garnett has even said in the past that he likes Edwards a ton.

Furthermore, KG and Ant also know each other in real life. The two collaborated on a Sprite commercial and were once seen out having a meal together. While it’s never been confirmed that Garnett has mentored Edwards, it’s assumed that he has behind closed doors through his unwavering support.

KG even once compared Edwards to the great Michael Jordan in an episode of Starting 5.

“I saw that same fire, that same delivery. If you go back and pair their dunks up, they were finishing [hard] in the rim.”

While Edwards has used his high-flying ability at times throughout the series, it’s his shooting ability that’s been leading the way. Ant has shot 14-29 from three-point land in the Wolves’ wins. In the one game they lost, he shot 2-8. As Magic Johnson said following the game yesterday, live by the jumpshot, die by the jumpshot.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Wolves and Edwards can see the series through and make Garnett look like a genius. Just be prepared for him to throw it in Pierce’s face some more if that happens.