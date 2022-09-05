7ft Shaquille O’Neal makes a 2ft long Oboe look like a tiny flute!

Standing at 7-foot-1, Shaquille O’Neal is humungous enough to make normal-sized things look extremely tiny.

When talking about the game’s greatest big men, Shaquille O’Neal is the one name that is brought up in the same conversation as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Bill Russell, and Hakeem Olajuwon among several others.

The former Lakers legend weighed a massive 325 pounds, and Shaq would manage to dominate the paint using this gigantic stature of his. By bullying grown men on a daily basis, O’Neal managed to rack up a pretty illustrious resume.

By the conclusion of his near-two-decade-long career, “The Big Aristotle” ended up as one of the most accomplished stars in the modern NBA. The Hall-Of-Famer’s overly-stacked trophy cabinet included 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, 2 scoring titles, the 1993 ROY, the 2000 MVP, 4 NBA championships, and 3 Finals MVPs, among several other accolades.

Shaquille O’Neal makes a 2ft Oboe look extremely tiny

Standing at 7-foot-1, the Diesel was way more enormous than any normal individual. Not only did Shaq look like a mammoth in front of the normal mass, but he also managed to make normal-sized things incredibly tiny.

During an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, host Jimmy Fallon and Shaq played the “Random Instrument Challenge”. The rules of the game were pretty simple – both the figures would perform a random song on a random instrument, and the show’s band, ‘The Roots’, have to guess what they were performing.

.@TheRoots try to guess what song Jimmy & @SHAQ are playing in Random Instrument Challenge #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/Xvu5NbJmpd — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 7, 2020

Now, Shaq is a man with several talents. Of course, he was a dominant basketball player, an intelligent businessman, an analyst, a DJ, and an actor, among several other things. However, playing instruments might not be his best virtue.

During the segment, apart from discovering that the icon was pretty awful at playing instruments, we even realised that Shaq made an Oboe look like a tiny flute.

For those who don’t know, the Oboe is a two-feet long instrument, whereas a small-sized flute is merely 9.55 inches long.

Shaq playing a normal sized Oboe. pic.twitter.com/whgVmSFBta — Andrew Petcash (@AndrewPetcash) September 4, 2022

