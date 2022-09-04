7’1″ Shaquille O’Neal had seriously dangerous plans for horseman Charles Barkley

Shaquille O’Neal reveals what his special little plan was for Charles Barkley back when he rode in on a horse

When it comes to being co-analysts on the show Inside the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley couldn’t be more similar.

Both are stubborn with their opinions, aren’t afraid to announce them, and of course, don’t mind hurting certain people’s feelings as they do so.

More than anything else though, they are just funny.

A lot of their comedy comes from the little tiffs they have while they are on-air during the show. And hey, it’s harmless fun, why wouldn’t it be?

But, during these past NBA playoffs, it appears that Shaq had a few plans to take it to the next level. And well, let’s just say we couldn’t be happier that his plan never really got off the ground.

Allow us to explain.

Shaquille O’Neal had plans for Charles Barkley when he rode into Dallas on a horse

For starters, yes. In case you weren’t aware of it already, Charles Barkley rode in on a horse, during the Warriors vs Mavericks series for a game in Dallas.

Chuck really pulled up to Dallas on a horse 🤣 #NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/s5Olo0Whbn — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 23, 2022

Now, that alone is a spectacle by itself. But as we said, Shaq wanted to take it much, much farther.

Here is what he had to say on the topic, on an episode of The Big Podcast with Shaq.

“I had snipers in the crowd. I told one of my boys, when the horse walks by, I want you to hit him so hard with the rock. Make the horse start bucking. He couldn’t do it.

I said, hey, as soon as Chuck passes, you take a big rock and hit that horse right in his a**. I want to see him start bucking. If there was no people around, I would have made sure he did it.”

For those unaware, bucking refers to when a horse lowers the front of its body, and elevates the back, to suddenly kick out with its hind legs when startled or irritated.

Had this plan been executed, there is a chance Chuck would be in the same position. Executed.

At the very least, there would be some serious damage done to him.

So overall, yeah, thank the lord this plan never got off the ground.

