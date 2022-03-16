Basketball

“A 37-year-old Tim Duncan was a world champion, LeBron James is languishing at the 9th seed”: The Big Fundamental was supremely underrated when it came to longevity 

"A 37-year-old Tim Duncan was a world champion, LeBron James is languishing at the 9th seed": The Big Fundamental was supremely underrated when it came to longevity 
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Petr Yan of Russia suffers a major setback ahead of UFC 273 due to visa concerns
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"A 37-year-old Tim Duncan was a world champion, LeBron James is languishing at the 9th seed": The Big Fundamental was supremely underrated when it came to longevity 
“A 37-year-old Tim Duncan was a world champion, LeBron James is languishing at the 9th seed”: The Big Fundamental was supremely underrated when it came to longevity 

Tim Duncan was one of the best players ever – Maybe even more so than…