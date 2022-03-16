“LeBron James only lost one game in his High School career!”: The tale of the underdogs who handed LeBron James his only loss in loss at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School

LeBron James and his Fighting Irish only lost one game during his entire 82-game stretch at St Vincent-St. Mary High

Twenty years ago, there was a basketball player in northeast Ohio who was beginning to make a name for himself. The “Child” from Akron, as he was known, appeared to be a sure thing.

The 17-year-old junior from Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary College then appeared on the cover of Sports activities Illustrated in February 2002.

He was dubbed “The Chosen One” on it. Immediately, LeBron James became a household name, and the basketball landscape changed indefinitely.

LeBron James and his St. Vincent-St. Mary’s team lost to Roger Bacon in the Division II state championship, marking LeBron’s only loss to an Ohio team in 82 games.

When St. Mary’s would play, it was just about a circus, in one of the best ways possible. It was the Showtime Lakers meets the Harlem Globetrotters. It was only a sight to behold.

For the Roger Bacon team, the goal was not necessarily to win. It was to prove to themselves that they belonged on the same court as LeBron James and his star-studded supporting cast. Roger Bacon lost the game 79-70, with the players certainly meeting their initial goal for Game 1.

They would be ready to see St. Vincent. Fast-forward to March 22, the night before the 2002 Ohio Division II state championship game. Roger Bacon pulled off an incredible win, an exclamation point that will live in Roger Bacon folklore for the rest of time.

In the immediate aftermath of the game, LeBron made sure to congratulate each player on the Roger Bacon squad, demonstrating a level of humility and sportsmanship well beyond his years. For that one day, he had been defeated.

A few months later, LeBron returned for his senior year and led his team to the No. 1 ranking in the country. He would go on to be the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft.