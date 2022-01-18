“A goal of mine is to win the NBA Community Assists Award”: James Harden reflects on his philanthropic goals after the Nets superstar’s donation drive in Haiti

James Harden takes pride in giving back to the community. One of the Nets superstars’ aims is to win the Community Assists Award, he revealed.

Harden has cultivated the image of a really cool dude in the NBA, both on and off the court. The 2017-18 NBA Most Valuable Player refuses to let conventional wisdom define the way he’s perceived.

His fashion sense, his lifestyle and even his playing style all seem quite languid, yet eminently fitting on him. His demeanor seems to always be level-headed, even through what other peers might perceive as major disrespect.

A pure baller in the true sense, James Harden hails from the Lakewood neighborhood near Los Angeles. He’s seen the tough side of life up close and personally. This helps him stay grounded, and it also motivates him to put his resources to good use.

While Harden definitely lives life king-size (as some H-Town strippers would attest), he also likes building communities and giving back to the places where he’s seen great fans. Houston, for example, is a town where the 13 Foundation has done a lot of work.

James Harden reflects on his philanthropic goals after a donation drive in Haiti

The Beard was involved in donating 5000 essential supply packs to children in Haiti. Speaking to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, James Harden also mentioned that one of his motivations is to bag an elusive piece of silverware:

“A goal of mine is to win the NBA Community Assist Award. I have always been active within my community, but this year and moving forward, I will do more within my community and globally.”

“Through my Impact 13 Foundation, we want to impact the lives of thousands and inspire the youth to chase their dreams.”

