“Atlanta Hawks are that pretty girl whose makeup came off and she’s ugly”: Charles Barkley hilariously trolls Trae Young and co. amid a horrific season

Charles Barkley hilariously trolls the Atlanta Hawks by calling Trae Young and co. “the pretty girl whose makeup came off”.

The last season, the Atlanta Hawks surprised the league when they managed to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals. Entering the 2021-2022 campaign, Trae Young and co. had high expectations of replicating a similar result as the 2021 Playoffs. However, that doesn’t seem to be the narrative this year. In fact, the Hawks are nowhere close to being the dedicated and successful squad they were last year.

Despite all of Young’s heroics recently, ATL has been failing to grab wins and rise up in the Eastern Conference standings. After seeing this core’s capabilities, seeing them 12th in the East with an awful 18-25 record, is absolutely shocking.

Prior to their matchup against the Bucks on MLK Day, former NBA legend Charles Barkley had some rather nasty things to say given their current losing state.

“The Hawks are the pretty girl whose makeup came off and she’s ugly”: Charles Barkley on Trae Young and co.

Prior to the Hawks-Bucks clash, Sir Charles was pretty hilarious as he trolled Atlanta by calling them the pretty girl whose makeup came off”. Chuck said:

“I’m thinking the Hawks are that pretty girl whose makeup came off and she’s ugly. That’s what the Hawks are.”

Grabbing an unexpected win against the defending champions, the Hawks were successful in avoiding their longest stretch without a home victory since an 11-game skid back in the 2004-2005 season. However, the 2021 Eastern Conference Finalists have won only 6 games out of their last 21. Placed 4 games behind the 10th seed Celtics, ATL will have to fight hard in the 2nd half of this season to clinch a berth in the play-in games, if not the postseason.