“A ticket stub from Michael Jordan’s debut sells for more than quarter of a Million!!!”: The Bulls legend makes yet another record after being away from the game for almost two decades

Add a ticket stub to the Michael Jordan memorabilia that sold for an outrageous amount.

This is the third piece of commemorative from the Chicago Bulls legend’s playing years that is making record sell in individual categories this year. Two of those came from his rookie season in the NBA and one, even before that, from his college days.

In late October, a pair of game-worn sneakers from Michael Jordan’s rookie season sold at Sotheby’s for $1.472 million. That decimated the record for most expensive game-worn footwear, which was previously held by Jordan himself.

Before that, a game-worn jersey belonging to the 58-year-old from his sophomore season at the University of North Carolina sold for a record $1.38 million in May.

Now, a ticket stub from the debut game of the Bulls’ legend has sold for a record price.

A ticket stub from Michael Jordan’s debut sells for a quarter-million

On Friday, Michael Jordan made it to the record books yet again after being away from the game for almost two decades. A highest-graded ticket stub (bestowed with a grade of EX-MT 6 from Professional Sports Authenticator, or PSA) from Michael Jordan’s NBA debut sold for $264,000 at auction, breaking the record for most expensive collectible sports ticket ever sold.

A ticket stub from Michael Jordan's NBA debut sold for $264,000. The ticket, from Oct. 26, 1984, breaks the record for most expensive collectible sports ticket ever sold

Jordan made his NBA debut on Oct. 26, 1984, at the Chicago Stadium with more than 13,000 people in attendance.

35 years ago today, Michael Jordan's NBA Debut:

16 PTS, 7 AST, 6 REB, 4 BLK, 2 STL SEASON HIGHLIGHTS

All-NBA 2nd team

All-Star

Rookie of the Year BEST GAMES

49 PTS, 15 REB

45 PTS, 11 AST

45 PTS, 10 AST, 8 REB

35 PTS, 15 AST, 14 REB

32 PTS, 16 AST, 11 REBpic.twitter.com/F9DV7JwG3B — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 26, 2019

“His Airness” announced his arrival with 16 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 blocked shots. Jordan’s Bulls beat the Washington Bullets 109-93.

Jordan would go on to become the game’s greatest ever player in the next two decades, making many unbreakable records and selling several Air Jordans to become the richest basketball player ever.