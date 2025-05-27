mobile app bar

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Believes Both NASCAR and Michael Jordan Will Compromise Over Charter Lawsuit

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Michael Jordan

Dale Earnhardt Jr. (L) and Michael Jordan (R) | Credit: Imagn

It is safe to say that Dale Earnhardt Jr. knows a thing or two about NASCAR. The former Cup Series driver turned analyst and broadcaster for the sport recently spoke out on the charter lawsuit between 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports, going up against the stock car racing promotion, and how he thinks the same will pan out.

Given his years of experience in the sport, not only as a driver but as a team owner, Junior opined on how he expects the lawsuit to be mutually settled between the two parties. One of 23XI Racing’s owners, Michael Jordan, is a phenomenon known not only for his legendary exploits in the NBA but in sports and pop culture in general.

Junior believes that the level of reach and publicity Jordan brings to NASCAR is the key to a future compromise between him and the stock car racing governing body.

He recently spoke on how it is beneficial for the sport to keep one of their biggest star owners happy, especially when they are as invested in the sport from the ground up as Jordan is.

“I think NASCAR wants Michael Jordan to be happy and to be enjoying what he’s doing. What’s going to happen, I believe, is both sides will compromise and come to an agreement, and then Jordan will enjoy being an owner and have success,” Junior elaborated in an interview with USA Today Sports.

The reasoning behind the conflict of interest between Jordan’s team and NASCAR came when the promotion denied teams permanent charters in the sport. A charter is essentially what teams require to compete on a weekly basis in NASCAR. The teams have to renew their charters after a specific period to continue to race on the track.

23XI and FRM argued that it is the teams that put on the show for NASCAR, thus they deserve to have a permanent return on their investment in the sport.

Coupled with Jordan‘s experience from the NBA and how the business side of sports works differently in the stick and ball genre, the 23XI and FRM decided to go on offense on what has been an underlying issue in the sport for years, according to the majority of the teams at least.

Because of all this, NASCAR is in a peculiar spot. On one hand, they want one of the biggest names in sports to remain invested in stock car racing. While on the other hand, they are simultaneously embroiled in controversy with the same.

“A championship team owned by Michael Jordan is a great thing for NASCAR, and I think I’ll see that one day,” Junior said, further solidifying why he thinks a compromise is on the cards.

With the sport’s constant endeavors to appeal to a newer, younger audience, it is easy to see why Junior has the opinion that he does. Now, what remains to be seen is if the higher-ups at NASCAR can see the same reasoning.

Post Edited By:Abhishek Ramesh

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these