“A used Michael Jordan cigar is up for auction right now”: Bulls legend has a smoked cigar of his up on auction as of this moment

A cigar that Michael Jordan has proven to have smoked is up for auction at this very moment with the starting bid at $500.

Michael Jordan is the greatest player to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood and became an international superstar by the time had even closed the book on his Chicago Bulls story. It’s safe to say that any memorabilia revolving around the 6x champ is worth keeping, regardless of what it is.

If Drake can auction off lint from Steph Curry’s hair then Michael Jordan can have his jerseys go up for sale as well. Some of the biggest sports related auctions have involved Jordan memorabilia being sold, with his game-worn jerseys and shoes being the most expensive.

His red, 1984-84 Bulls jersey from his rookie season sold for a whopping $692,050 in 2020 while a pair of his game-worn Air Jordan 1s sold for $775,516 in the same year. A rare ticket stub from the first game that Michael played in the league that was unused sold for $260,000 a couple months ago.

A cigar that Michael Jordan smoked is being sold at a starting price of $500.

The Winter Classic Lelands are auctioning off a cigar that Michael Jordan has smoked (there is video proof of Jordan having smoked this cigar). The starting bid is $500 and the current bid, as of March 8th, 2022 at 8:30AM ET is at $550.

Given that Michael Jordan memorabilia goes for hundreds of thousands of dollars, it’s surprising that even as pointless as a smoked cigar isn’t already in the 1000s. There are still more than 4 days left to bid and so you can expect the bids to rack up as time starts to dwindle down, as most online auctions go.

This is definitely a strange thing to put up on auction but perhaps the strangest Jordan ‘collectible’ to go up on auction would be a gallon of his McJordan barbeque sauce that had been expired for years. This amazingly sold for $9,995.