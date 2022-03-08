“Moses Moody would be a cornerstone for the Warriors for a long time!”: Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole praise the Warriors’ rookie after his performance against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets

Warriors’ Steve Kerr and Jordan Poole sing praise for Moses Moody after his career performance against the Denver Nuggets

The Golden State Warriors were in Denver tonight, to face the Nuggets on the front end of a back-to-back. This was the rescheduled game from December 30th, which was scrapped due to the unavailability of the Nuggets’ players. For tonight’s matchup, Kerr decided to sit out his high minute players and sent them straight to LA. Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson didn’t make the trip to Denver. Instead, they are in LA, preparing for the Clippers game tomorrow.

This gave the Warriors’ bench players to shine tonight. Steve Kerr started Moses Moody, Jordan Poole, Kevon Looney, Juan Toscano Anderson, and Damion Lee tonight. Moody had a red-hot start to the game, scoring 22 points in the first half alone. He ended the game with 30 points, the highest by a teenager in franchise history.

Moses became the youngest Warrior to ever drop 30+ points in a game tonight 👏 pic.twitter.com/CbsANu9kd4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 8, 2022

Moses Moody gets praises from Head Coach Steve Kerr, Jordan Poole

This season, there have been a lot of pleasant surprises for the Warriors. Jordan Poole upped his game, Andrew Wiggins showed up with consistency, Draymond Green is back to being an All-Star. Out of the rookies, Jonathan Kuminga has been stealing most of the attention. However, Moses Moody didn’t let that deter him. He put in the work daily, and the results of the same were on display tonight.

After the game, Steve Kerr called Moody the cornerstone player for the Warriors’ future.

Kerr calls Moody a franchise “cornerstone” for years to come pic.twitter.com/QZ9sdCCvXY — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

Jordan Poole talked about Moody after the game as well. Poole scored a team-high 32 points and dished 7 assists.

Poole says Moody was “fantastic” tonight pic.twitter.com/0yIOppT6T9 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

When Moses was asked about his performance tonight, he replied in a very mature fashion. Despite wanting to be a ‘young guy’ and play even more, he also wants to absorb all he can from the veterans on the roster and keep getting better.

After a 30-point night, does Moses Moody want to do more? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ZwfPXT1qEN — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 8, 2022

This kind of statement is what hypes up the Dubnation for the future. Despite losing tonight, performances by Moody and Poole don’t make the loss hurt as much as the others.