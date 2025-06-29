“About To Be Crazy”: Kevin Garnett Gives His 2 Cents On LeBron James’ Son Bronny Opening Up Summer League Against Cooper Flagg

The NBA season may be over, but Summer League is right around the corner. The yearly event is back in Las Vegas once again, and will give fans a look at the basketball stars of the future. That now includes the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, Cooper Flagg.

The Duke product was selected by the Dallas Mavericks and is expected to become an instant part of the team’s offensive strategy. Well, the NBA game-makers are already locked in, as they set a Summer League matchup that will pit Flagg against another big name in Bronny James.

One person who is extremely excited for this showdown with Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett. The Big Ticket took to his Instagram Stories on Saturday night to express how pumped he is to watch the young bloods ball out in Sin City.

“Just got the Summer league schedule and I see they got BRONNY VS THE FLAG..FIRST NIGHT TYPE ISHHHH…yoooo the energy in the building is about to be crazy,” said the 15-time All-Star.

And he’s right, too. Bronny and Flagg play for two of the biggest market teams in the league, and have grown their own name brands pretty well. This game will most definitely be the biggest draw for fans looking to get their offseason fill.

It is getting criticized by some since normally it’s the No. 1 Pick vs. the No. 2 pick, and Bronny was neither. Garnett, however, doesn’t seem like he cares about traditions. “YESSS LET’S GET THIS THING STARTED..I NEED TO SEE IT,” he added, with obvious excitement.

This is extremely in character for KG. He’s been a big supporter of Bronny and has even touted his G-League successes whenever the young point guard has a good game.

But the Hall of Famer is also a big fan of Flagg. “When I watch him play, he got superstar around him,” said the Big Ticket on his podcast alongside Paul Pierce. “We ain’t had no badass, cold ass white boy like this in a long time.”

Again, KG hit this out of the park. Flagg has the tools, instincts, and drive to be the NBA’s next breakout star. He’s proven himself against top competition and keeps rising to the moment. Under Jason Kidd and the other stars in Dallas, the Mavericks could really be a team to keep an eye on in the 2025-2026 season.