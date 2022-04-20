“Ja Morant took game 1 personally!”: Memphis Grizzlies superstar’s inner Michael Jordan comes to the fore as they pummel the Timberwolves

Ja Morant posted an iconic video of Michael Jordan from the Last Dance, just a few days ago and it looks like it has worked for him.

The Timberwolves love trash-talking and they were running their mouths after their game 1 win, however, the Memphis Grizzlies, and especially Ja Morant had other plans!

In today’s game, the home-court advantage was at stake and the Grizzlies all-star decided to take matters into his own hands. He put up 23-10-9, he is the only player from Memphis to put up 20-10 in a playoff game, thrice.

Today’s resounding 28-point win means that this series is far from over and we are in for a ride. Incidentally, the win was the largest margin of victory in Grizzlies history.

Playoff games with 20+ points, 10+ assists in Grizzlies history: — Ja Morant (3x). That’s it. Crazy to think that Mike Conley never did it. pic.twitter.com/YfLDmI6O5m — StatMuse (@statmuse) April 20, 2022

Ja Morant exacts revenge against the Timberwolves!

Today was the day Ja would live up to the expectation of every NBA analyst and media personality.

His performance was nothing short of scintillating, he was one rebound away from notching up the first triple-double in Memphis Grizzlies franchise history.

Safe to say, he took game 1 personally! That Michael Jordan video was a warning shot to the Wolves and now they head back to Minnesota after awakening the lion.

Ja Morant took Game 1 personally 😅 Grizzlies take down the Wolves 124-96 in Game 2. pic.twitter.com/MtpZmsm7pV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 20, 2022

Grizzlies fans tonight will be in a great mood and as we get to see two young superstars matchup, we may just get a thrilling seven-game series. Fingers crossed.

Every pundit from Skip Bayless and Kendrick Perkins is already celebrating this win and we think this series might just be the best first-round matchup in this playoffs.

Carry the hell on… https://t.co/B9UoDNN08U — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 20, 2022