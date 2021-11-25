“According to ESPN, the Lakers are only LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony”: Dwight Howard calls out the broadcasting giant for ignoring him and Rajon Rondo

Lakers big man Dwight Howard takes a dig at ESPN. The three-time DPOY calls out the sports broadcasting giant for disrespecting him and teammate Rajon Rondo.

The LA Lakers are currently 9-10, struggling to play as a unit. The purple and gold team is going through a rough patch, especially with LeBron James missing games due to injury and a recent suspension. Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis are unable to lift the Lakers amid an absent James.

The Lakers roster has a lot of veteran talent, including Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard, Rajon Rondo, and Trevor Ariza. These seasoned players play the perfect supporting cast to the Big 3, boasting James, Davis, and Westbrook. The roster has a lot of championship experience on it as well.

Recently, Dwight Howard took a dig at ESPN for not giving any coverage to him and veteran point guard Rajon Rondo. The Lakers big man knows that the Big 3 are a bigger draw than him. However, Howard and Rondo have had successful careers and are future Hall of Famers.

The former Magic player doesn’t expect the channel to make him and Rondo their top highlights. However, a little acknowledgment of their achievements would be enough for the former champion.

Dwight Howard calls out ESPN for ignoring him and Rajon Rondo.

Howard and Rondo are former NBA champions and share multiple All-Star selections. The two veterans played a crucial role in the Bubble championship of the Lakers. Recently, Howard expressed his disappointment towards ESPN for emphasizing the Lakers Big 3 and Melo while ignoring him and Rondo.

The former Dunk contest winner is currently coming off the bench, playing a mere 13.4 MPG. Howard is averaging 4.9 PPG and 4.6 RPG on a 64.3% shooting from the field. On the other hand, Rondo is playing similar minutes and averaging 3.3 PPG and 3.8 APG.

Recently, Howard called out ESPN for ignoring what he and Rondo have achieved over the years.

“I look at when ESPN highlights the Lakers: Obviously, they’re gonna show LeBron [James] and Anthony Davis, or Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook,” Howard said. “And me and Rajon Rondo are left out like we haven’t done great things in our career. Like we haven’t been amazing. We’re always left out of certain things. I try not to look too deep into it, but that s— be the case. We’ve done exceptional things in this league and still are. So, while we’re playing we should get some praise for the hard work that we put in. I don’t want nobody to kiss my b*tt or nothin’ like that. But appreciation should go a long way, especially when people are alive.”

Via: Lakers Daily

This is not the first time that Howard has felt disrespected. In what many believe, the Lakers Big man deserved to be a part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team. However, Howard wasn’t surprised by it, citing politics as one of the prime reasons.

There is no denying that James, Davis, Westbrook, and Melo are big draws. However, one cannot ignore the niche Howard and Rondo have carved out for themselves. The veterans are future first-ballot Hall of Famers.