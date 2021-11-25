Basketball

“According to ESPN, the Lakers are only LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony”: Dwight Howard calls out the broadcasting giant for ignoring him and Rajon Rondo

"According to ESPN, the Lakers are only LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony": Dwight Howard calls out the broadcasting giant for ignoring him and Rajon Rondo
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
EliGe to 100T Valorant: Team Liquid CSGO pro rumoured to switch sides to 100T Valorant roster.
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"According to ESPN, the Lakers are only LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony": Dwight Howard calls out the broadcasting giant for ignoring him and Rajon Rondo
“According to ESPN, the Lakers are only LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony”: Dwight Howard calls out the broadcasting giant for ignoring him and Rajon Rondo

Lakers big man Dwight Howard takes a dig at ESPN. The three-time DPOY calls out…