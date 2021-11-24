“Russell Westbrook, survey says you are Shaqtin’ a fool”: The Lakers star gets voted as TNT viewers’ pick for the first edition of Shaqtin MVP this 2021-22 NBA season

ex-Shaqtin MVP Russell Westbrook has given a lot of content to the Shaqtin’ a Fool segment over the years, and it looks like he ain’t stopping anytime soon.

Shaqtin’ a Fool is one such highlight which every player loves to watch but don’t wanna be a part of it. The show makes sure the fans laugh at the expense of players’ embarrassing moments.

This segment first aired in the INSIDE THE NBA show in the year 2011. Since then, Russell Westbrook has made multiple appearances throughout the year.

Recently he made the lowlight for a blooper he committed during the match against Milwaukee Bucks. The producers of Shaqtin gave it a “Family Feud” twist, a famous game show hosted by Steve Harvey.

“Survey says you are Shaqtin’ a fool” 😅@SHAQ drops a fresh episode & takes a look back at when @JCrossover ended up on #Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/1Bxl0LRv0N — Shaqtin’ a Fool (@shaqtin) November 24, 2021

Also Read – “Russell Westbrook doesn’t want any of that Stewart smoke, bro was just acting!”: NBA Twitter reacts as a scuffle breaks between LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart.

Let’s admit it. Russell is a meme-worthy player. From his tunnel walk clothing to post-game interviews and ya, his bloopers. Love him or hate him, but definitely can’t ignore him.

Shaqtin’ a fool’s Hall of Shame

Russell even won Shaqtin’ a Fool MVP 2 times. Once for the 2016-2017 season and the second one in the last year. It looks like he’s gonna repeat again this season, as he has already made it to Shaqtin 3 times.

Westbrook is not the only All-Star on that prestigious list. James Harden was crowned the Shaqtin MVP in 2015-2016. There must be some connection among Triple- Doubles, MVP and Shaqtin.

The infamous JaVale McGee has won it twice in a row. An ugly Twitter war broke out between McGee and Shaq over Shaqtin in 2017. After that for some time, McGee was treated as Lord Voldemort – ‘He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named’.

Right now Westbrook’s team LA Lakers has a lot on their plate. Lebron’s-Steward incident, the team’s poor performance and their 9 different starting lineups in 19 games. Look’s like a perfect place for the upcoming Shaqtin.

Also Read – “James Harden is averaging more turnovers than Russell Westbrook!”: NBA Reddit unearths a shocking fact as the Beard’s issues continue to plague the Nets.