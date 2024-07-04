After $104M Deal, Kendrick Perkins Brings Up His Prediction Refuting LeBron James’ Desire to Take a Paycut

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year/$104 million deal. This new contract includes a no-trade clause and a player option for the 2025-26 NBA season. But this new contract also backs up Kendrick Perkins when he predicted King James would not take a pay cut for the team.

It was rumored that the 39-year-old was going to take a hefty pay cut if the Lakers could add a third star next to him and Anthony Davis. However, Kendrick Perkins was sure James would’ve never taken less money in his new contract. The NBA analyst was so hell-bent on being sure that he wagered his left toe in the process.

Perkin’s initial tweet read, “I’m willing to bet my left big toe, that LeBron James is not taking a paycut … for the Lakers future. It’s for the now.” He followed that tweet up with, “Looks like I’m keeping my left Big Toe!!!,” after the deal between James and the Lakers was finalized.

Looks like I’m keeping my left Big Toe!!! https://t.co/7zbHRV4Ei4 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) July 3, 2024

According to Perkins, King James is in a win-now mode. The team drafted his son, Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. And now, he will finally have the chance to play with his son. But he also wants to win another championship in the process. The veteran also pointed out that the real reason James was even willing to take a pay cut was not because of the Lakers’ future.

Perkins credited the JJ Redick hire as LeBron James’ way of controlling the roster and adding pieces that fit alongside him. Had he taken a pay cut, the team would’ve had more cap space and could’ve targeted bigger names in the free agency.

During the latest episode of First Take, Kendrick Perkins made an interesting analogy about LeBron James and Rob Pelinka, and the polarizing perspectives they are going forward with.

“Every time he steps on the floor, LeBron James is thinking about championships. Rob Pelinka is thinking about the future.”

.@KendrickPerkins believes the Lakers and LeBron are on “two different pages.” “Every time he steps on the floor, LeBron James is thinking about championships. Rob Pelinka is thinking about the future.” pic.twitter.com/GdRnZaA6tx — First Take (@FirstTake) July 3, 2024

The Akron Hammer will be turning 40 this year and is looking to win at any cost and is willing to make moves that help him immediately. Rob Pelinka on the other hand, is thinking of the Lakers organization 3-5 years from now. The team has traded away most of its draft picks and barely has any assets left to trade for a star-caliber player. The only hope the Lakers have is if an All-Star decides to come play for the team.