mobile app bar

After $104M Deal, Kendrick Perkins Brings Up His Prediction Refuting LeBron James’ Desire to Take a Paycut

Abhishek Dhariwal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
After $104M Deal, Kendrick Perkins Brings Up His Prediction Refuting LeBron James' Desire to Take a Paycut

LeBron James and Kendrick Perkins. Credits: USA Today Sports.

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers have agreed to a two-year/$104 million deal. This new contract includes a no-trade clause and a player option for the 2025-26 NBA season. But this new contract also backs up Kendrick Perkins when he predicted King James would not take a pay cut for the team.

It was rumored that the 39-year-old was going to take a hefty pay cut if the Lakers could add a third star next to him and Anthony Davis. However, Kendrick Perkins was sure James would’ve never taken less money in his new contract. The NBA analyst was so hell-bent on being sure that he wagered his left toe in the process.

Perkin’s initial tweet read, “I’m willing to bet my left big toe, that LeBron James is not taking a paycut … for the Lakers future. It’s for the now.” He followed that tweet up with, “Looks like I’m keeping my left Big Toe!!!,” after the deal between James and the Lakers was finalized.

According to Perkins, King James is in a win-now mode. The team drafted his son, Bronny James with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA draft. And now, he will finally have the chance to play with his son. But he also wants to win another championship in the process. The veteran also pointed out that the real reason James was even willing to take a pay cut was not because of the Lakers’ future.

Perkins credited the JJ Redick hire as LeBron James’ way of controlling the roster and adding pieces that fit alongside him. Had he taken a pay cut, the team would’ve had more cap space and could’ve targeted bigger names in the free agency.

During the latest episode of First Take, Kendrick Perkins made an interesting analogy about LeBron James and Rob Pelinka, and the polarizing perspectives they are going forward with.

“Every time he steps on the floor, LeBron James is thinking about championships. Rob Pelinka is thinking about the future.”

The Akron Hammer will be turning 40 this year and is looking to win at any cost and is willing to make moves that help him immediately. Rob Pelinka on the other hand, is thinking of the Lakers organization 3-5 years from now. The team has traded away most of its draft picks and barely has any assets left to trade for a star-caliber player. The only hope the Lakers have is if an All-Star decides to come play for the team.

About the author

Abhishek Dhariwal

Abhishek Dhariwal

x-iconlinkedin-icon

A fan of the sport since the late 2000s, Abhishek has been covering the game of basketball for the past five years now. Having done his masters in Journalism and Mass Communication, Abhishek prides himself in being referred to as a sports journalist at The SportsRush. A fan of the San Antonio Spurs since the Tim Duncan era, Abhishek has an extensive knowledge of the sport and has covered more than 1500 articles. Having a firsthand experience of the sport, Abhishek has represented his city and state at a district and national level. And it is the same level of expertise he aims to bring while covering extensive topics both on and off the court of your favorite basketball stars.

Read more from Abhishek Dhariwal

Share this article

Don’t miss these