LeBron James Accepts Expectations on Cooper Flagg Are Unfair But Certain They Will Fuel Him

With the 2025 NBA Draft quickly approaching, many teams are frantically discussing which incoming prospects will be the best fit for their franchise. The Dallas Mavericks, who own the first selection in this year’s draft, won’t have that to worry about, though. The Mavs knew they would be picking Duke’s Cooper Flagg as soon as they won May’s draft lottery. While it’s been seen recently, namely with Victor Wembanyama and Zion Williamson, it’s somewhat rare to have a no-doubt top selection.

The 2003 NBA Draft had a similar story to this year’s, despite boasting several Hall of Fame talents. Even if his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers hadn’t held the top pick, there was little doubt that LeBron James would be called first that year.

Deemed “The Chosen One” before ever setting foot in the league, LeBron certainly knows about the pressure that can’t-miss top prospects like Flagg face from the moment they’re drafted. His advice to the star big man is to enjoy the moment and remember when becoming an NBA star was all he could dream of as a child.

The dream is finally coming true for Flagg, but it won’t be easy. “At the same time, there’s a little anxiety and pressure that comes with it too,” LeBron said on Mind the Game. “Because you know, as a number one pick, the expectations are automatically put on you. Doesn’t matter if they’re right or wrong.”

LeBron drew a comparison between himself and Flagg, recalling that he was about the same age as the 2024-25 ACC Player of the Year is now, getting drafted at 18 years old. The four-time champion stressed that it takes time for a kid to adapt to the ways of professional basketball, but he also knows the expectations for Flagg will be sky-high from the beginning, regardless.

“The expectation to putting an 18, 19-year-old kid is a position where he needs to be great right away. I think it’s unfair,” LeBron continued. “But I also think it’s something that we can, you know, as kids like myself and Cooper can use as motivation as well.”

LeBron believes the multifaceted big man wants to be great and will do what it takes to get there. The Lakers star lauded Flagg’s career with the Blue Devils, discussing different aspects of his game that make him stick out from the other talent. The 40-year-old also pointed out one key difference between the start of his career and Flagg’s, which should benefit the latter immediately.

“And also, he has the benefit, unlike myself, he gets to join a team that’s established,” James added. “With Hall of Fame guys, Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, right off the bat. Hall of Fame coach, Jason Kidd … They can give him the whole blueprint while he continues to learn what his blueprint will be.”

LeBron believes it’s difficult to overstate how vital championship-winning veterans and future Hall of Famers are in guiding Flagg’s early career. The Duke sensation will have established guidance from the beginning, which should make his transition to the NBA that much easier.

Cooper Flagg has all the skills to be a generational talent and the massive outside expectations that come with it. After being gift-wrapped to a team that wasn’t even trying to lose, Flagg may be able to reach his full potential even earlier than most expected.