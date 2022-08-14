After 6’6″ Kobe Bryant’s tragic death in 2020, there was a 201% rise in newborns being named “Kobe”

Kobe Bryant was one of the most influential personalities the world of sports was blessed to witness for over two decades.

Kobe Bryant was among the most iconic athletes the world has ever seen. Being the prolific scorer he was, the Los Angeles Lakers legend managed to rack up one of the most decorated resumes of all-time – 18 All-Star selections, 15 All-NBA selections, 2 scoring titles, 1 MVP, 5 championships, and 2 Finals MVP.

Apart from being one of the greatest to ever set foot on a basketball court, Bryant was also one of the most influential personalities we’ve ever come across. To date, people of all ages, across the world yell out “Kobe” before tossing a ball into the hoop, or even a paper ball into the bin.

It’s no surprise that parents around the world were inspired by the likes of Bean, and wanted to name their children after the 6-foot-6 guard.

Especially after the Black Mamba’s tragic death in January of 2020, the usage of the name “Kobe” among newborn babies has gone up tremendously.

NBA Twitter reacts as the name “Kobe” was used much more after the death of Kobe Bryant

According to various sources, the name “Kobe” was the most popular sports-related name (17,071) for newborn babies in The USA between 2020 and 2021.

BetSperts stated that the number of newborns named “Kobe” in 2019 was merely 499, with the number boosted by a staggering 201% post the Hall-Of-Famer’s death.

Between 2020-2021 over 17,000 newborn babies were named ‘Kobe’ pic.twitter.com/c2A2yDDBJX — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) August 13, 2022

As soon as this factoid went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with sections.

Find a new wife — Gary Come Home… (@Kxng_RL) August 13, 2022

I name my son Kobe and he was born in 1999 I have always been a Kobe fan 💛🙏💜 gone but not forgotten 💪💯 — Elandra Blackwell (@ElandraBlackwe2) August 13, 2022

Make sense considered how many people grew up with Kobe — Brandon (@clickthatfollow) August 13, 2022

My sons name will also be eventually in due time https://t.co/XF44NuADmi — JayDizzle (@sportsSLUT21) August 13, 2022

What’s wild is my son is my parents 8th grandchild and he was born 24 minutes into the new day after midnight. My mom call him “Bean” 👑 https://t.co/1iO3l7DsKc — AK 👑 (@Casual_AK) August 13, 2022

Clearly, the impact Bryant had on his millions of fans is still astounding.

