6’6″ Kobe Bryant attempts to explain why a basketball bounces in a hilarious advertisement

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had a hilarious little advertisement for the NBA during his career

As most, if not all fans know when it came to basketball, Kobe Bryant was a stern, stern man.

He’d be in the gym for practically the whole day, even before games, working away at his craft. And as a teammate, if he was passing the ball to you, he demanded absolute perfection out of you.

But, despite all of this, the man did seem to relax during shoots for advertisements, even if it was just a little bit. After all, how else would we get a brilliant advertisement such as this one?

These commercials where the man showed his more laid-back side are honestly the gold standard for sports commercials… which is why we’re here to show you another one today. There is one little difference though.

As opposed to being the main comedic element, the 6’6” Lakers icon plays someone that audiences can relate a bit more to. And boy, was it a good idea.

Let’s get dive right into it, shall we?

Kobe Bryant is forced to explain why a basketball bounces up and down, to Ali G

We wish we were joking… actually no, that’s a lie.

Before we say anything else though, how about we show you what we’re talking about here?

Take a gander at the clip in the Instagram post below.

Watching Kobe trying to helplessly explain something so obvious to a character that’s famous for being hilariously insane is, well, hilarious.

This man may have been the most talented basketball player of his generation. But maybe, we should’ve talked more about his acting chops as well.

R.I.P Kobe Bryant.

