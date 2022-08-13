Basketball

6’6″ Kobe Bryant attempts to explain why a basketball bounces in a hilarious advertisement

6'6" Kobe Bryant attempts to explain why a basketball bounces in a hilarious advertisement
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 21 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Former German F1 driver believes that Mick Schumacher should drive for a better team in 2023
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
6'6" Kobe Bryant attempts to explain why a basketball bounces in a hilarious advertisement
6’6″ Kobe Bryant attempts to explain why a basketball bounces in a hilarious advertisement

Lakers legend Kobe Bryant had a hilarious little advertisement for the NBA during his career…