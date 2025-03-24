After Detroit Pistons’ Social Media Team, Player Turned Announcer Targets Shaquille O’Neal For Ignorance

The Detroit Pistons have turned their fate around this season. The team that was at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table the last two seasons is currently sixth and is eyeing a playoff spot. With a 40-32 record so far, the Pistons have impressed NBA fans with their comeback. However, Shaquille O’Neal isn’t moved by it.

The NBA legend recently made several controversial comments regarding the Pistons’ season. On The Big Podcast, Shaq called them “boring.” After Adam Lekoe told him that they won seven in a row and were six games over 500, Shaq refused to acknowledge his mistake.

In fact, the big fella doubled down on the disrespect. He said, “You want to brag about a team that’s 32-26? Stop it. That’s not success. 40-20. We talked about it. Bro, Detroit Pistons ain’t winning no f*cking championship. Stop it.” He made similar comments on TNT as well.

This time, Shaq was applauding Cade Cunningham and the Pistons organization. However, he credited Chauncey Billups for the success of the franchise. When he was pressed about his mistake by Candace Parker, Shaq said, “First of all, I don’t watch Detroit. How about that?” An NBA analyst saying he doesn’t watch one of the top franchises of the season didn’t sit well with fans.

The Pistons’ social media account wasn’t willing to let Shaq’s ignorance go without a comment. They posted a picture of Shaq after being defeated by the Pistons in 2004 with the caption, “Overlooked us in 2004. Overlooking us in 2025. Nothing new here.”

Since then Shaq’s ignorance has become a raging debate. Recently, former Piston turned color commentator Greg Kesler added his two cents to the discussion.

Unlike the Pistons X page, Kesler kept it formal. He said, “We can’t even give Shaq any consideration for his comments. You’re supposed to watch all the teams. In his seat, and for him to say he doesn’t watch the Pistons, they’re one of the biggest stories In the NBA this year.”

Kesler claimed that blind and unjustified bias was robbing Shaq of watching a team that was playing legitimately fun basketball.

Greg Kelser on Shaq comments about the Pistons “We can’t even give Shaq any consideration for his comments. You’re supposed to watch all the teams In his seat, and for him to say he doesn’t watch the Pistons, they’re one of the biggest stories In the NBA this year.” pic.twitter.com/Czw6lLpLV3 — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) March 23, 2025

“If he’s not watching the Pistons, he’s missing a great show and a great story,” Kesler concluded.

The criticism that Shaq is facing is justified. His comments were things that a regular fan of the sport can say and get away with. But Shaquille O’neal sits in an important position, not only as a veteran of the game but a reputed sports TV analyst. If he doesn’t watch the Pistons play then how can he assess their performance when they make it to the playoffs?