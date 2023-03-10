“Ja Morant Gonna Have to Cut His Hair”: Gilbert Arenas Gives an Absurd Advice For Grizzlies Star’s Image Cleansing

Ja Morant is not going to be dribbling a basketball anytime this week in an NBA court despite Colorado Police giving him clearance for slinging a gun on Instagram Live from a club.

Morant himself had said after the incident that he will be taking time off for his “overall well-being” and has missed two games for the Grizzlies since. And according to recent developments, he will miss four more.

For his return, Gilbert Arenas has advice for the 23-year-old which sounds as absurd as these two’s obsession with guns at a young age.

Gilbert Arenas suggests Ja Morant cut off his hair

When an NBA fan thinks of Ja Morant, they might still not think of a gun or any kind of violence, but a kid from Murray State with braided hair as good as his basketball skills.

However, former Wizards All-Star who himself, was in a locker-room gun incident that saw him miss 50 games in the regular season of 2009-10, has some advice for Ja on how to clear his image. Haircut.

“I can tell you this, and this is going to sound like real brutal,” Arenas said on No Chill With Gilbert Arenas. “The last step before crossing that finish line of image changing is and become clean look, un-gangsteristic, looking so far away from the music that they think he is mimicking… it’s like a gangster putting on a suit.”



If he is serious, it cannot be any more hilarious. This man is more delusional now than he was during his playing days.

How absurd is this Arenas’ take?

With some of his more than decent basketball takes since he started his YouTube channel, some might have developed a pundit’s image for the 3x All-Star, but they can not be more wrong. He’s the same “No Chill Gil”.

As far as image cleansing for Ja goes, the 2x All-Star is going to succeed at it just through his disciplined behavior and not by getting a haircut which might only play with his head even more.

This is not the first time Arenas said something so meaningless and it surely would not be the last, but it might just be his funniest take yet.

