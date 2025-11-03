Kevin Durant Claps Back After Fan Compares Dodgers’ World Series Run to His Warriors Decision

It was arguably one of the greatest World Series ever. The Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays kept the whole world on the edge of their seats for 11 innings in Game 7, and ultimately, it was the Dodgers who prevailed. But as the sporting world often does, comparisons quickly began, and one in particular seemed to irritate NBA superstar Kevin Durant.

The backdrop, as it often is with Durant’s fan-interactions on X, was his move to the Warriors in 2017. Seemingly unable to chase a ring in Oklahoma City, Durant decided to switch to Bay Area, where along with Stephen Curry and co., the Dubs dominated the NBA for three years.

Sadly, Durant has carried a “glory hunter” label on his legacy, one that fans love to throw in his face online. So when some noticed that Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow, who had lost to the Dodgers in the 2020 World Series, finally won rings with the very team they lost to, it turned into open season on KD.

“Hey, KD, you got company: there’s a couple of guys on the Dodgers who got beat by the eventual world champs back in 2020, and they just joined them in ‘25 and won, just like you did in ‘17.

Thing is, you got two championships, they got one,” someone wrote on X.

A Durant reply was imminent, and he did, a few hours later, subtly clapping back, “Are u upset that they won?”

Are u upset that they won? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) November 3, 2025

At the end of the day, these are rather unnecessary jabs taken at one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Maybe he joined a great team that was on course to creating history, but Durant played a huge role in shaping that success. He was instrumental, and the Warriors have, in all honesty, not been that deadly since he left for Brooklyn in 2019.

There were fans who defended Durant online. One replied to the original comment, saying, “except KD was Yamamoto.”

It was a direct nod to Durant’s greatness in Golden State. He won two Finals MVPs, similar to how Yoshinobu Yamamoto won his last night after an exemplary series against the Blue Jays.