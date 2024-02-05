After Rejecting Shaquille O’Neal as ‘Good-Looking’, Charles Barkley Delivered Verdict on Michael Jordan

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal share a unique dynamic as co-analysts on TNT’s Inside The NBA show. The two have their moments of goofiness and fun on the screen, with both pulling the leg of the other in the most hilarious ways possible. Even when they are not on the screen or together at a moment, the duo does not fail to roast their fellow partner whenever they get such a chance.

Barkley recently appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where he was asked if he thought of any NBA stars who are sexy. More specifically, Colbert asked Chuck if he found his fellow co-analyst Shaquille O’Neal sexy. Chuck wasted no time in promptly replying, “Hell No!” This might be quite a shocker for Shaq, who believes himself to be among one of the sexiest superstars in the NBA.

Barkley highlighted an incident of Shaq being featured as the ninth sexiest bald man by GQ in one of their compilations. However, upon further research, Chuck found that Shaq was ranked as the ninth sexiest man by GQ South Africa. Denying this ranking in a much outright manner, Chuck added, “He’s ugly in South Africa and America…Shaq is ugly in all 50 states.”

Gayle King, the other fellow guest at the show, came to the rescue of Shaq and disagreed with Chuck’s statement. She believed that Shaq was, in fact, quite good-looking and great, which was extremely hard for Barkley to admit. Trying to break King’s bubble, Chuck added, “I love the big fella. He’s a great guy. But he’s not attractive. C’mon, he’s not attractive!”

Unfortunately, no NBA players made it to Chuck’s list of sexiest stars in the league. However, Chuck remarked actors Idris Elba, Michael B. Jordan, Rob Lowe, and NFL legend Tom Brady are the men he finds good-looking. However, when he was asked also to rank Michael Jordan, Chuck outrightly claimed the 6x champion was not good-looking. In fact, he ranked himself higher than MJ in terms of looks. Though Gayle King tried defending Jordan to be good-looking as well, Chuck retorted by saying, “That’s cause he’s got $2 billion!”

Charles Barkley refused to admit Michael Jordan is handsome

This was not the first time Charles Barkley outright denied ranking Michael Jordan as a good-looking man. In fact, when MJ and Chuck appeared on Oprah Winfrey’s show in 2005, Chuck admitted in front of Jordan that he didn’t find him attractive. On live television, Chuck said, “He’s not handsome. You know he’s not handsome..”

When Oprah tried asking the same question to Chuck once again, he explained himself, saying, “I think anytime you get 3,4,500 million dollars, you become handsome.” Michael Jordan took Chuck’s statements in good sport and was seen quite amused, along with Oprah, to be roasted by one of his former colleagues in the league. Seems like Chuck never made up his mind on this statement and still sticks to the same explanation even years later to date.