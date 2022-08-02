4x NBA champ LeBron James endorses “29 exemplary games ” that immortalize his 20-year career

LeBron James never shies away from singing his own praise. He shared a thread of 29 of his best games which sum up his iconic career.

There are very few players who have established their legacy, as well as LeBron James, has. His face will surely be carved onto the Mount Rushmore of Basketball greats when all is said and done.

So among his iconic games, which ones shine through? Which of his performances became the building blocks on which his shrine rests?

It would be tough to pick out winners, seeing as though LeBron has played over a thousand games. However, if he himself can lend a helping hand, it would not be out of the realm of possibility.

Just today, he shared a thread on Twitter that sums up his career through 29 iconic games. Yes, he has 29 such games that defined his career and legacy.

While all 29 have a place in history and chronologically, they are the very essence of his career, we think that some deserve more praise than others.

WHOA!!!! This tread is CRAZY!! 😱😱. Love to whomever did this 🙏🏾🤎✊🏾👑 https://t.co/zv18oihAGU — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 1, 2022

LeBron James shares a thread of his 29 best games, but which ones stand out the most?

Picking apart 29 games from a thousand plus games is nothing short of incredible, this Twitter user decided to do it all and even describe why he chose certain ones.

While his list is incredible, to us there are a few standout games. His debut was heralded as the coming of the new messiah and he certainly lived up to the expectations.

1) The Debut. (2003) To this day, the most hyped debut in NBA history. All eyes on him as the pressure to be great was already bestowed upon him. He hit the ground running. All he cared about during every game interview was getting a win. 👑 25PTS/9ASTS/6RBS/4STLS/60%FG pic.twitter.com/4fIiPNwPEq — Coach James🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) July 30, 2022

In his first big moment, facing a tied series in the playoffs, he hit the game-winner along with 48 points!

7) Iconic. Generational. (2007) Series tied 2-2. Facing the 1 seed DET, who beat CLE in 06. Lebron does this:

• 48 PTS/9 RBS/7 ASTS/54%FG

25 straight points in 4th/OT

• 3 game-tying/go-ahead shots in final minute of 4th/OT

• Game Winner 👑 pic.twitter.com/pj8x4HOmqp — Coach James🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) July 30, 2022

While he was still young, James showed flashes of his true potential but he didn’t come through with Cleveland a move to Miami is where everything fell into place.

The ascension of LeBron James

While there were many incredible games in between, his most iconic moment with the Miami Heat was in the Eastern Conference semi-finals. 45-15-5, everyone knows this game.

17) 99 Overall Lebron. (2012) Widely viewed as his greatest game ever. Lebron down 3-2 with his legacy on the line & the world ready to see him fail again..he delivered one of the greatest games ever in Boston. 45 PTS/15 RBS/5 ASTS/73%FG pic.twitter.com/X3aqAnCOK1 — Coach James🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) July 30, 2022

Back-to-back championships, iconic moments all around. LeBron did everything he was supposed to, the King’s coronation was complete.

19) Back to Back! (2013) Game Seven. The two best words in sports. Heat vs Spurs for all the marbles..Lebron delivers another iconic performance to win back to back championships & FMVPs. 37 PTS/12 RBS/5 3PM/52%FG pic.twitter.com/mwTDtXo4O9 — Coach James🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) July 30, 2022

His greatest game, facing an uphill battle from a 3-1 deficit, this was it. The Cavaliers came back 3-3, game 7, he goes and chases down Andre Iguodala to put up the most iconic block in NBA history.

23) Greatest Accomplishment🐐(2016) Game 7 in Golden State vs the 73 win Warriors. Lebron dominates Game 7, including 11 4th Qt points. He also had the greatest block in NBA history & completed the first ever 3-1 comeback in the finals to win the🏆 27PTS/11RBS/11AST/3BLKS/2STLS pic.twitter.com/x35nKuM8X1 — Coach James🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) July 30, 2022

Old-man strength and the vitality that burns through

The fourth ring and fourth Finals MVP came during a time of great distress for the Lakers. The coronavirus pandemic engulfed all joy in the world, the Lakers lost their greatest player Kobe Bryant to a helicopter crash.

LeBron James stepped up in the bubble. He delivered when he had to, becoming the first player to lead three different teams to a title. He was also a ripe old 35-years old.

28) Four. Four. Four. (2020) The 4 time MVP adds his 4th ring & 4th FMVP to his resume. Lebron led Lakers to their 17th 🏆 tying the Celtics. 2020 was also the year the world lost the greatest Laker ever, which made this ring more special🐍 28 PTS/14 RBS/10 ASTS/65%FG pic.twitter.com/lU9B9ziJPX — Coach James🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) July 30, 2022

And his most recent great game, a 56-pt performance against the would-be champions. Year 19 LeBron still looks like he is in his prime and there are no signs of slowing down.

29) 50 Burger in Year 19. (2022) 37 yr old Lebron in year 19 still displaying his all time great scoring ability as he torched the Warriors. Lebron dominated a top 2 defense as Lakers were fighting to keep their season alive. 56 PTS/10 RBS/6 3PM/61%FG pic.twitter.com/KOVYXhcoeP — Coach James🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) July 30, 2022

