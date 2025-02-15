After Shaquille O’Neal, Josh Hart Praises Luka Doncic for Handling Dallas Mavericks’ Disrespectful Trade and Comments

Nearly two weeks after the blockbuster deal, many are still baffled by how the Dallas Mavericks handled Luka Doncic’s exit. Shaquille O’Neal was notably among the first to praise the newest Los Angeles Laker for how he dealt with the unexpected move. Josh Hart also spoke up in appreciation of the class Doncic showed in response to the Mavs’ disrespectful comments about his fitness.

O’Neal dealt with several league-altering trades throughout his own legendary career, so he knows what the former Maverick is experiencing. However, Diesel knows he wouldn’t have reacted as coolly as Doncic did following the groundbreaking news. “Kudos to Luka for being professional. He’s better than I am, cos I would’ve went clean the f**k off. 25? Averaging 28? All-NBA? You motherf**kers trading me in the middle of the night?” Shaq adamantly said and insisted he would have been much angrier. “So I hope when he goes back to Dallas he f***ing k*lls them every time.”

Hart’s comments underlined how Doncic was the bigger person throughout the process, even when Dallas publicly questioned their willingness to give the 25-year-old sensation a supermax extension. Hart said on the Roommates Show,

“[Doncic] never addressed it. He just like took the high road, didn’t say nothing.”

The Knicks forward, like Shaq, wasn’t sure he’d be able to show the same level of restraint in Doncic’s situation.

Brunson and Hart couldn’t come up with a realistic trade return for Doncic

The Roommates Show crew pointed out how the trade was so egregious that many talked about Anthony Davis as if he weren’t a superstar and future Hall of Famer himself. It just goes to show how everyone viewed the Slovenian star around the league compared to the majority of other All-Star talents. The trade was so surprising that it has made those in NBA circles re-evaluate what untouchable truly means.

Jalen Brunson managed to name a few players who could have served as reasonable returns for Doncic, but none of them were feasible. The Knicks guard listed Victor Wembanyama, Nikola Jokic, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, all of whom would never be considered for trade by their respective teams.

Not even Doncic’s peers could concoct a realistic trade for the five-time All-Star, further highlighting his impressive classiness throughout the process. Both Shaw and Hart are as confident as anyone that Luka will make the Mavs pay every chance he gets. Still yet to enter his prime, Doncic will be able to terrorize his former franchise for their mistake for years to come.