Dirk Nowitzki Turned Down a Whopping $97 Million Offer From the Lakers for a Much Smaller Deal With the Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks sure have been in the news a lot lately. From trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis back in February to winning the NBA Draft Lottery last night, the Mavs seem unable to stay out of the news. It’s been a roller coaster ride of emotions for their fans, who mourned losing a beloved player only to be miraculously put in position to draft a new one in the span of a few short months.

Let us not forget the original franchise player in Dallas, who also happens to be the greatest player in franchise history. That would be Dirk Nowitzki, of course, the 7-foot German unicorn who helped deliver the Mavs their first and only NBA title in 2011.

Dirk is one of the most notable players in NBA history not only for his unique combination of size and skill set but also for the fact that in the modern age of player empowerment, he spent his entire 21-year career with one team.

That kind of loyalty is almost unheard of these days, with Steph Curry being the only current player with close to that kind of tenure in one place. Luka may have been on that same track, but he had the rug pulled out from under him when he was sent packing.

Dirk may have been loyal to Dallas, but that didn’t stop other teams from trying to pry him away. He once famously turned down four years and $97 million from the Lakers and Rockets near the tail end of his career, opting instead to stay in Dallas for three years and $25 million.

Other players have taken reduced salaries, either out of hometown loyalty or in order to chase a ring, but it’s likely that nobody has given up as much as Dirk.

Dirk Nowitzki is proof that money isn’t everything

Things worked out quite well for Dirk in the end. He retired as a Maverick for life in 2019, ensuring his place in franchise history. There’s even a statue of him outside of the American Airlines Center. It was built in 2022 and is arguably the coolest athlete statue out there, as it depicts him executing his signature one-legged fadeaway.

The statue’s inscription, “Loyalty never fades away,” not only perfectly captures the shared love between Dirk and Mavs fans, it’s the rare case of a pun that actually slaps, as the kids would say.

Dirk still has enough money to secure his family’s future for generations, as he made over $251 million in NBA salary alone during his career. What’s another $72 million, right?

It’s going to be interesting to see if any current players follow in Dirk’s footsteps. LeBron James is now paired with Dirk’s old protege in L.A., and he has a player option that he needs to decide on by June 29. The Lakers were eliminated from the first round in five games and could use some help, especially at center. Would LeBron be willing to take a discount to make another run at a title?

The question of franchise loyalty is also going to be at the forefront when it comes to Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak has spent his entire career in Milwaukee, but after their third first-round playoff exit in a row, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Giannis is finally open to exploring the possibility of playing elsewhere.

Maybe it will be in Dallas, as Dirk’s old team can now use the No. 1 pick as the centerpiece of a trade for the international superstar. Whether it’s Giannis, Cooper Flagg or someone else who joins the team next year, they’ll have a lot of work to do to catch Dirk’s legacy.