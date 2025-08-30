“Again Tomorrow”: Kyrie Irving Got Into Gilbert Arenas’ Head During a Shooting Competition

Sometime ago, Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving revealed a detailed plan on how he wants to be one of the biggest farmers in the country. He also talked about starting a holistic community where people could come, relax, and recover. To anyone who watched him talk about it, it appeared as if he was ready to hang up his boots and start wearing overalls.

But to the initiated, this is nothing out of the blue. After all, the Mavericks star simply lives in a world of his own. Over the years, he had more than a few funny moments in public, like when he got awkward after an Australian reporter asked him for a quickie.

Or more recently, when he got on Twitch and went on a rant about his barber giving him a really bad haircut. But none of that compares to how insane he can get in real life. Just ask Gilbert Arenas.

Arenas was recently joined by Mark Cuban on The Arena, where the two shared some stories about their friend Kyrie. “I remember, he invited me, like ‘Hey yo, I am having a little thing at my house today, 11:11, we are going to start cooking steaks.’ I said, ’11 at night?’

“He said, ‘yeah 11:11, we are going to cook steaks, we are going to have this nice little vibe, great energy, get great people.’ I was like, ‘Ky, I am sleeping, I am in bed at like 1o,'” Arenas reminisced.

“Kyrie is in his own world, sometimes,” Arenas noted. Cuban laughed at the story, while adding, “The conversations are going to be insane, right? He’s talking about world peace and all this other stuff.” Arenas took it a step further by doing an impression of Kyrie. He said, “He started looking at me like, ‘yeah, I can take you,'” as everyone laughed once again at how accurate this was.

“He’s warming up, and I am watching my daughter work out with Phil. So, he’s out there, playing with little kids, shaking the hell out of them. I am like, ‘relax,’ He goes, ‘no, I can’t, just in case he grows up and needs to play me one day. I want to let him know who I am.’ Then he was like, ‘Old timer, let’s shoot. I think I can beat you,” Arenas continued.

After asking if he wanted to do it right then, and getting told yes, Arenas asked if he could get any warm-up shots, and unsurprisingly got a quick no as an answer.

“And I was like, ‘lucky for me I worked out before I got here.’ So I am actually winning, I get to the last spot. I am down one, got three shots left. He was like , ‘I think you can shoot out of bounds.’ So I end up losing, and I was like, ‘Again tomorrow?’ He was like, ‘Naaaah! No, thanks. I got the win and he’s never shot with me again,'” Arenas added.

It’s difficult to understand what Arenas is complaining about here. Obviously, Kyrie won! Gil’s a grown man, shouldn’t have fallen for the oldest book in the trick!