“Gordon Hayward, you were killing on the court, but the caption gotta go”: Miles Bridges hilariously criticizes the Hornets forward’s Twitter post after lauding his season-best performance

According to Miles Bridges, Gordon Hayward was killing it on the court against the Sixers but hilariously stated his Twitter caption was not up to the mark.

The Philadelphia 76ers hosted the Charlotte Hornets as the first clash of their 2-game homestand. The matchup was as competitive as it could get in the first period. However, it was because of the heroics of Gordon Hayward, that Hornets were able to grab a comfortable 14-point lead entering the half.

Hayward came out firing with a 9 of 9 first half — that included four 3-pointers — for 22 points. Gordon became only the fourth Hornets player to score 20 points in the first half since the 1996-97 season.

Despite Joel Embiid’s valiant 2nd half efforts, Philly was unable to catch up to James Borrego’s boys. Snapping the Sixers’ 7-game winning streak, it was Charlotte grabbing a 109-98 win.

Miles Bridges hilariously criticized Gordon Hayward for his Twitter caption after a season-best performance

Finishing the game with 30 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals with a super-efficient 81.3% shooting from the field and a perfect 100% from the 3-point land, Gordon simply said:

“I had some easy looks and I was able to knock them down.”

The All-Star even took it to Twitter, after his season-best outing.

🎶 Chillin’ out, maxin’, relaxin’ all cool 🎶 Great win on the road tonight in Philly! pic.twitter.com/HATJeFrDiQ — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) January 13, 2022

Let’s just say, Miles Bridges didn’t approve of his teammate’s caption. The highflyer wrote out:

😂😂😂😂😂 boy was killing but the caption gotta go!!! https://t.co/F4yVBNMnQw — Miles Bridges (@MilesBridges) January 13, 2022

Come on, Miles! The man just had one of his best games of the season, let him be!

