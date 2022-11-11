‘A**Hole’ Michael Jordan, Known For Gambling Millions, Claimed To ‘Own’ Defenders Like Puppets

June 12, 1998; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan (23), right, goes up against Utah Jazz player Bryon Russell (3) in Game 5 of the 1998 NBA Finals. Mandatory Credit: Anne Ryan-USA TODAY

There’s been a lot of chatter surrounding Michael Jordan and whether or not he was an a**hole, as of late. This of course, is due to the fact that Isiah Thomas recently called out the Bulls legend for hypocritically calling him an a**hole and then being one himself throughout the rest of his ‘Last Dance’ docuseries.

Jordan’s own teammates called him one so hearing his long-time Pistons rival say the same won’t really affect the multi-billionaire enough to bring out his own rebuttal statement any time soon. Though, it does bring into question what things he’s said in the past that walk that fine line of a**hole/self-confidence.

For someone to be as great as ‘His Airness’ you would need otherworldly confidence oozing from your veins. Luckily for Jerry Reinsdorf and crew, their star shooting guard had just that.

Michael Jordan said he ‘owned’ his defenders after claiming to play them like puppets

GQ did a piece on Michael Jordan in March of 1989 where they interviewed the reigning NBA MVP and DPOY. Here, Jordan would drop an iconic quote about just how he feels when he’s being guarded by anybody in the league.

“When I’m on my game, I don’t think there’s anybody that can stop me. Once I get the ball, you’re at my mercy. I own the ball. I own the game. I own the guy guarding me- I can actually play him like a puppet. I don’t do that in life, I don’t do that in society. But in a game, when I’m on, yes,” said Michael.

Many would consider this to be an incredible overestimation of anyone’s game. Not Jordan’s though. If anything, the way he played after having figured out how to play, he did boast enough about how good he was.

This isn’t Michael Jordan being cocky. This is him laying down the facts on how easy it was for him to get to the spots he wanted to get to. The second-coming of Julius Erving with a better shooting touch and aerial control was a player not to be trifled with.

How did the Chicago Bulls fair in 1989?

Michael Jordan would have his second iconic Playoff moment in the 1989 Playoffs. After dropping 63 points on Larry Bird’s Celtics in the 1986 postseason, he would drain ‘The Shot’ in Game 5 of the first round against Cleveland in ‘89 to send the Bulls to the second round.

Of course, after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, the Detroit Pistons would make swift work of the Bulls, eventually winning the NBA championship against the Lakers.

