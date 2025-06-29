Aligning His Interests With LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal Wants To Be “Heavily Involved” In Dropping Millions On Las Vegas NBA Expansion Team

There’s been talk for some time about the NBA bringing in two expansion teams, with Seattle and Las Vegas being the top candidates for a new franchise. Commissioner Adam Silver wants Sin City, in particular, to be represented in the league, given how the Summer League has been held there every year since 2018 — and how it also plays host to the Finals of the NBA Cup.

Vegas is a lucrative city. It’s one of a kind, which makes it appealing to investors and also to fans. More and more sports are finding their way into the city, with even Formula 1 starting an inaugural Grand Prix there in 2023. So, Silver isn’t the only one who understands its potential. Even LeBron James has shown interest in helping the NBA bring a team to the desert.

The Los Angeles Lakers forward admitted to being open to a Las Vegas NBA project in 2022, and since then, other names, including Shaquille O’Neal, have also committed themselves to the cause.

O’Neal, in a conversation with Channel 3 in Vegas, declared his love for the city and insisted that it would be a great place for an NBA team. “I love Vegas. Love this city. This city can definitely support an NBA team,” stated the four-time champion. Shaq confirmed that two more teams are on the horizon to join the league, although he failed to reveal when that would be.

“But I’m calling all the top people because I want to be heavily involved. And if it’s here, heavily involved,” he added. “Everybody’s hush-hush. Adam Silver’s hush-hush with information. But whenever it comes out, I’ll be the first to take it.”

It’s really cool to see O’Neal constantly pushing for the NBA to expand. And it’s not like he doesn’t know what he’s talking about. “The Diesel” was a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings up until 2022, so he understands the ins and outs of management and money, especially the money part.

Whether Shaq would actually throw money into the ownership pool for a Vegas team has yet to be determined. But with how fast Sin City has been growing over the last decade, it wouldn’t be surprising to see many pitch in.

“We are exploring it,” says Silver

Silver has been addressing the NBA expansion team conversations for quite some time now, including during media for the 2025 Finals. “I’d say the current sense is that we should be exploring it,” said the 63-year-old executive. “I don’t think it’s automatic.” Silver then revealed that he would be meeting with NBA owners this summer to further discuss Vegas as a suitable option.

“We have an owners’ meeting in July in Las Vegas, and it will be on the agenda to take the temperature of the room,” he added.

Much love to Seattle, but Vegas is currently the place to be. The expansion team could join the number of professional sports teams that have recently come to The Strip, including the Aces, the Golden Knights, the Raiders, and potentially the Athletics.

Vegas is no longer just a town for gambling away your life savings at blackjack or lounging by the pool for hours at a time. Vegas is a sports town now, and winning is becoming a part of the Sin City culture.