4 Years After Michael Jordan Won Presidential Medal of Freedom, Ricky Gervais Blamed Premeditated Winners for Last Dance’s Emmy Snub

It has been seven years since basketball legend Michael Jordan was honored with the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States of America’s highest civilian honor. The celebrated athlete, known as one of the greatest of all time, received the esteemed award from former President Barack Obama on November 23, 2016. However, despite his illustrious career and subsequent recognition, Jordan’s acclaimed documentary series, “The Last Dance,” failed to secure an Emmy, leading comedian Ricky Gervais to question the premeditated nature of award winners in 2021.

Advertisement

“The Last Dance,” a gripping Netflix series that chronicles the final season of the Chicago Bulls’ iconic run in 1997-1998, captivated audiences worldwide. As the Bulls chased their sixth NBA championship, the show provided an unprecedented behind-the-scenes look at the team’s triumphs and trials.

Gervais, renowned for his sharp wit and satirical commentary, expressed his admiration for the documentary and its compelling narrative.

Advertisement

Ricky Gervais Talks About ‘The Last Dance’

Gervais exclaimed, highlighting his belief that the critically acclaimed series deserved recognition at the prestigious awards ceremony.

“I told you, I finished ‘The Last Dance.’ It was brilliant, just give it the Emmy, just give it the Emmy!”

Gervais, an accomplished comedian and creator of acclaimed shows such as “The Office” and “Extras,” has had his fair share of award-show disappointments.

The comedian’s sharp and often controversial humor has sometimes clashed with the preferences of major media houses responsible for award nominations. This experience has led Gervais to question the fairness and transparency of the selection process, particularly in the case of “The Last Dance.”

Advertisement

Michael Jordan’s Medal From President Barack Obama

In 2016, Jordan’s unparalleled contributions to the game of basketball were acknowledged, as he had garnered six championships, five Most Valuable Player awards, and had been selected for 14 All-Star games throughout his remarkable 15-season career with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards.

Alongside other notable recipients, including Bill and Melinda Gates, Ellen DeGeneres, and Tom Hanks, Michael Jordan stood on the stage to accept the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama.

Former President Obama, while presenting Jordan with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, eloquently described the basketball legend as “more than just an internet meme.” Obama acknowledged Jordan’s pivotal role in revolutionizing the sport and inspiring generations to come.

He recognized Jordan’s profound impact on and off the court, emphasizing the athlete’s philanthropic endeavors and commitment to social change.

He said:

“There is a reason you call somebody ‘the Michael Jordan of’ — the Michael Jordan of neurosurgery or the Michael Jordan of rabbis or the Michael Jordan of outrigger canoeing. They know what you’re talking about. Because Michael Jordan is the Michael Jordan of greatness. He is the definition of somebody so good at what they do that everybody recognizes it. That’s pretty rare.”

Michael Jordan and His Legacy After Emmy Snub

Jordan’s indomitable brand, business ventures, and philanthropic activities have solidified his status as an icon. In addition to his ownership and chairmanship of the Charlotte Hornets, he has successfully built an empire around his name. The impact of Jordan’s influence extends beyond the basketball court, as he has shaped the world of sports, fashion, and popular culture.

Released in April 2020, “The Last Dance” garnered widespread acclaim, captivating fans and basketball enthusiasts alike. The series not only delved into the untold stories behind the Bulls’ last championship season but also showcased the unparalleled competitiveness and determination that defined Jordan’s legacy.

The documentary’s release coincided with the absence of live sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, making it a cultural phenomenon and providing fans with a much-needed glimpse into the golden era of basketball.

For Michael Jordan, winning an Emmy for “The Last Dance” would have bolstered his already legendary status, much like when his close friend and competitor, Kobe Bryant, posthumously won an Oscar for his short film, “Dear Basketball.” The Emmy would have solidified Jordan’s impact as not only a sporting legend but also as a cultural icon whose story resonates far beyond the realms of basketball.