LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Once Revealed Their Family’s “Typical Day”

With three kids and a wife, many may wonder how hectic a normal day for LeBron James can be. Well, once in an interview, Savannah James opened up about her family’s typical day. And to the surprise of many, it’s actually a lot more normal than one might imagine.

Savannah sat down with The Cut to talk about her family’s routine back in 2023. She was asked if there is such a thing as a “typical day” in the James household. Surprisingly, there is.

“You know what? There is. We really thrive in our routine,” Savannah said. “Everyone: LeBron, Bronny, Bryce, Zhuri. I get up, and I usually take Zhuri to school. I don’t like to work out in the morning just because I don’t like to wake up to work out. But I do like to get it done at some point during the day. I find time to eat for the most part. I’ve been juicing; I do intermittent fasting.”

It sounds like a solid routine for Savannah. She likes to drop Zhuri off at school, who is now in the fifth grade. Then Savannah enjoys a good workout, but only after a good hearty meal. She then briefly spoke on how LeBron and Bronny go to practice on their own. But at night, it’s usually family time.

“Bronny is of age, so he drives to practice, and Zhuri, with her volleyball, only practices on Fridays and Sundays. She dances at school, and I have help with her from our nanny, Courtney,” Savannah described. “By the time everyone is home, we’re all chilling; we’ll have dinner, we’ll watch a movie. We love horror movies as a family.”

One has to imagine that the Jameses are quite the horror buffs. It sounds like a great way to wrap up the day after everyone gets home from practice.

All in all, LeBron and Savannah have a normal family life and have raised their kids to be grounded. And there’s no better example of that than how they made them fly as kids.

LeBron James taught his children the importance of money early in life

Despite earning a ton through endorsements and NBA contracts, LeBron still wanted to ensure that his kids didn’t grow up spoiled. After all, he grew up in the projects of Akron, Ohio, and struggled as a kid. LeBron didn’t ever want them to know exactly what that was like, but he strived to keep them grounded.

One of those ways was by making Bronny and Bryce fly coach. The hope was that they would understand the value of money because of it.

“We’re going to fly private sometimes, but at the same time, we’re going to fly commercial [too], just to make sure [they] see both sides of the fence,” LeBron once said.

Hopefully, Bronny and Bryce have turned out for the better because of LeBron’s efforts.