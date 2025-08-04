“All in Milwaukee”: Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to a Fan While Explaining Why He Shortened His Autograph

Mar 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives for the basket during the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s name has become synonymous with headlines. The uncertainty regarding the nine-time All-Star’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks has become a big topic of conversation. ESPN insider Shams Charania has provided information throughout the offseason highlighting the disconnect between Giannis and management. In a recent event, Antetokounmpo hinted at an answer to his future.

Charania has spoken about Giannis’ future with the team since February. Of course, things look dramatically different now than they did when he made his first report. Myles Turner has joined the team, and Damian Lillard is no longer on the roster.

Whenever the two-time MVP has spoken about his status with the Bucks, he has been clear about his desires. During an appearance on content creator iShowSpeed’s live stream, Speed asked the Bucks star whether or not he will play in Milwaukee next season. The response was quite simple.

“Probably, probably. We’ll see. We’ll see, probably. I love Milwaukee,” Antetokounmpo said.

That should’ve been enough to dispel any rumors. However, Charania claims there’s no new news. “Sources tell me there’s still nothing set in stone,” Shams said on ESPN’s First Take.

Not a soul has more credibility than Shams Charania. If his sources tell him Giannis could still move, that’s most likely the case. It’s interesting that Shams made this claim because, every time Giannis has broken his silence regarding the situation, it has been in favor of Milwaukee.

On Saturday, August 2, Antetokounmpo attended the National Sports Collectors Convention in Chicago. During a special interactive segment with fans, the 6-foot-11 forward revealed the story behind his signature.

The Greek Freak said that when he first entered the league, he’d sign the G and the A initials, followed by the “kounmpo” portion of his last name. But when he thought about playing a good 15 years or more, he realized that was too much to write, so now fans just get a semi-recognizable G followed by a squiggle.

As Giannis was speaking, a fan shouted, “All in Milwaukee!” Antetkounmpo took a quick pause to smile, wink and repeat, “All in Milwaukee, baby!” in acknowledgment.

Giannis said he shortened his autograph to play 15–20 years. When a fan yelled “All in Milwaukee!” he smiled and said, “All in Milwaukee, baby.” (h/t @lohausfan ) pic.twitter.com/ZmVpei7m7Q — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) August 4, 2025



It’s clear that Giannis loves Milwaukee and the Bucks franchise with all his heart. They were the organization that give him a chance and changed the lives of him and his family. Milwaukee is a very big aspect of who he is as a person.

It wouldn’t be easy to just up and leave for another team. His former teammate, Damian Lillard, is a great example that the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. Now, Lillard is back with the Portland Trail Blazers, the team he spent the majority of his career with.

Judging by Giannis’ comments, Milwaukee will be his home forever. Shams suggests that it may not be the case. Only time will tell who ends up being right.