Refusing To Acknowledge ‘Race’ Narrative, Aries Spears Calls Angel Reese ‘Hot Garbage’ Next To Caitlin Clark

The WNBA world has been in an uproar following the altercation between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Narratives have begun to spread, insisting that race is to blame for the situation. Comedian Aries Spears is quick to put that notion to bed. He reiterates that this is purely about basketball.

Advertisement

The play in question came during the 2025 WNBA season opener between the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky. Late in the third quarter, Clark gave Reese a hard foul, which sent the Sky star to the floor. The foul was later deemed as a flagrant as tensions continue to hit a new level in the Clark-Reese rivalry.

Both Clark and Reese are on record highlighting the foul as a basketball play. That wasn’t enough to stop the media from creating their own narratives.

Aries Spears is a comedian and, while he may not be a WNBA analyst, he claims to view the sport from an objective lens. Not only is he not a fan of the discourse surrounding Clark’s foul on Reese, but he believes people are making it out to be bigger than it actually is.

“This is not about race. Let’s play that race card and save it for when we really need it,” Spears said in a post on X. “This ain’t about race, it’s about ball. It’s about one is good and the other is hot garbage. Caitlin Clark is bananas.”

Comedian Aries Spears praises Caitlin Clark, says she’s good while calling Angel Reese ‘hot garbage,’ and tells the black community to stop making Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese about race. pic.twitter.com/KhwCGRZdEb — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) May 25, 2025

While Spears is likely right that the players don’t view it as a racial issue, it doesn’t change the extreme hate Reese has received from Fever fans. From death threats to racial abuse, it got so bad that the WNBA had to make a statement about the attacks black players specifically had been facing, especially from those claiming to represent Clark as fans.

Additionally, the WNBA has opened an investigation into the Fever and their fans after it was reported that those in attendance at that Fever – Sky game were making monkey noises and hurling hate speech at Reese.

Still, Spears doesn’t beat around the bush in crowning Clark as the better player. He doesn’t even view it as a close competition, classifying Reese’s skill as garbage. Although the assertion may be extremely hyperbolic and simply wrong, everything from the numbers to the eye-test suggest there is a sizable gap between the two players.

Clark has looked like the better player by far. While both players have only played two games so far, the Fever star is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds per game on 40.3% shooting from the field. Her only real blemish is her league leading 5.5 turnovers per game. On the other hand, Reese is averaging 7.0 points and 14.5 rebounds on 22.7% from the field.

While her rebounding continues to impress, the Sky star’s efficiency has been terrible to begin the season. Spears doesn’t hesitate to share his belief that there is a difference in skill level. He does believe that Reese can improve, but that she needs to get in the gym and prioritize basketball.

“Angel Reese is damaged,” Spears proclaimed. “Maybe if she cared about putting more time in the gym, instead of trying to be a runway model and be cute, we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Spears’ assessment of the situation led him to provide a harsh take, specifically concerning Reese. He firmly asserts himself on the side of basketball and hopes the narratives will soon follow. Hopefully, we can get back to focusing on the game soon, and not have that be tainted by the actions of some stupid fans.