“Scottie Pippen is blabbing his way out with Michael Jordan now as he did with the Houston Rockets back in the day”: Bulls fan reminisces about Hall of Famer’s constant haggling with Jerry Krause and fans

As tough as it was to beat Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan back in the day, it has become as hard to listen to Scottie Pippen since the release of The Last Dance.

It’s been 23 years, two decades, and three more years since Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan played in the same team. After they parted ways, they have lived more than twice the period apart from each other than their stay in Chicago.

But Scottie still cannot let it go, the guy straight up refuses to accept the fact that he would have nothing if it wasn’t for Michael Jordan. Rather than thanking him for making a comeback after his first retirement Pippen always scrutinized Jordan whenever he got the chance.

If Jordan hadn’t come back for the second three-peat he still might have been in the GOAT conversation, but Scottie would have clearly shown the world that he was just the second-best player in any team. Who could never lead a team to a Championship but will give you everything on the court if you have a juggernaut like Michael Jordan in your team.

Sure he could have helped the likes of Patrick Ewing, Reggie Miller, or a young Shaquille O’Neal to a few Championships, but he could never have been “the guy” of any franchise. But that’s a pill Scottie Pippen can not swallow.

The 10 time NBA All-Defensive player never found it hard to do everything on the court but found it difficult to come out of his own head. He was always frustrated throughout his stay in Chicago, first with the attention Michael Jordan used to get and then the same with Toni Kukoc and Dennis Rodman.

Chicago was sicker of Scottie Pippen than he was of them

All the love, All-Star, and All-NBA selections, and even 6 Championships were never enough for Scottie to enjoy his time in Chicago. He wasn’t the only one sick and tired, the fans were livid with his attitude throughout that time.

One reason might have been the money he got. But that contract was his own choice, against everyone’s advice, so it can never give him the right to torment everyone else around him. Scottie thinks otherwise.

After Jordan’s retirement, he moved to Houston and signed a 4-year $67million deal with the Rockets, which must have compensated a little bit of the financial toll he took. But it seems now as if nothing could compensate the mental toll the guy took for not such big reasons. He was even unhappy at Houston alongside Hakeem Olajuwon and Charles Barkley.

This was published in the Chicago Tribune, while Scottie Pippen was in Houston in 1999. If you don’t understand the level of frustration that Scottie Pippen has caused us Bulls fans… for so long…. this pretty muchly sums it up… Welcome to our drama, everyone else. pic.twitter.com/WU60Yqa9qo — Bruce Blitz (@BruceBlitz) November 9, 2021

He has described all his sourness in his book “Unguarded.” The book was released on Tuesday.

In promotional events of this memoir, he even went on to say that he is the greatest of all time, and also went back on his take about coach Phil Jackson a racist. So this book is full of things an NBA fan would want to read if they still could hear and believe what new the Hall of Famer has to say, that he hasn’t said since “The Last Dance” came out.