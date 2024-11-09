“All This Other S**t Doesn’t Mean Anything to Me”: LeBron James Shares Dana White’s Message on Retirement

Despite being one of the biggest celebrities in the world with numerous daily commitments, LeBron James’s biggest priority remains his family. King James takes great pride in being a responsible, hands-on father. And it seems like he shares the sentiment of being a responsible father with another very successful man in the country, Dana White.

Advertisement

During a conversation on the Outta Pocket with RGIII podcast, the UFC president was asked what he’d like to be known for when it’s all said and done.

Now White has done a lot of things that he will be remembered for. For instance, he built the UFC from the ground up and changed the fight business forever. However, White wants to be remembered for something very different.

The 55-year-old said, “I want my kids to think I was a good dad. That’s my legacy. All this other sh*t, it doesn’t mean anything to me.”

While White acknowledges the importance of money, he believes that it’s merely a tool to live a good life and have lots of fun. Money is not a flex to him, but a way to create memories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpha Motivation (@alphamotivation0)



LeBron shared the clip from the podcast on his Instagram stories, showing that he also believes in the same philosophy.

It’s quite interesting that LBJ shares a similar sentiment as White, a well-known Republican. A couple of days ago, after former president Donald Trump was re-elected in the 2024 elections, King James shared a picture with his daughter on Instagram, promising to protect her forever despite whatever happens in the country.

LeBron shares a clip of Dana White on his IG pic.twitter.com/tHyyH04f6W — tragicpatek (@tragicpatek) November 9, 2024

That speaks to the dedication that he has for his kids. He has been an incredible role model for fathers all across the globe and it’s quite certain that he’ll continue to be so.

There’s nothing above family in LeBron James’ life

As someone who grew up without a father, LeBron understands the importance of having a father figure better than most people. During a conversation with Rachel Nichols, he admitted that his father’s absence shaped him into a strong individual and instilled the importance of family in his mind from a very young age.

He said, “I am who I am today because he wasn’t there. Because I used it as motivation. Everything that I have gained, he has a role in that.” Although not having a father made LeBron question a lot of things early in his life, he had the love and support of his mother that allowed him to look at things with a positive mindset.

Decades later, he is adored by his family. His mother, wife, and three kids always give him props for being a proper family man.