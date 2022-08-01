Allen Iverson pays a hefty $600,000 just to get out of trouble

Allen Iverson has run into issues with money before, but after paying off $600,000, he appears to be a little more free in terms of how much he owes in debts.

The 6 ft. 76ers guard goes down as one of the greatest players in NBA history to have never won a championship ring. He tried several times, and he was part of some teams that got really close, but he never captured that elusive dream.

Iverson’s vintage move was his crossover. He’d regularly destroy opponents with his crisp handles, and the only player who’s come close to reaching his level of ball handling is Kyrie Irving. Iverson even got the great Michael Jordan with his move.

March 12, 1997: Rookie Allen Iverson with the crossover and jumper on Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/6ZjXITiD3i — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) March 12, 2021

Iverson’s other vintage moment came in the 2001 NBA Finals when he drilled a shot over Tyronn Lue and then stepped over him. The shot came in a massive upset win against the Kobe-Shaq Lakers, and even though the 76ers ultimately lost the series 4-1, the moment lives on in history.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal shaved 50lbs of pandemic weight through 4 workouts a week

Allen Iverson pays off $600,000 in debt

Back in 2019, Iverson made headlines for getting into trouble with the US government for tax related issues. The IRS filed a tax lien against Iverson.

From the IRS’ report, the former NBA star owed $616,068.60 in back taxes. Iverson had to pay off $44,418.88 for 2010 and another whopping $571,649.72 for 2011.

However, Iverson paid back the amount in 2019, and therefore he was free from the tax lien. This only set him back partly though. Iverson still has a lot to pay back for later years.

In September, 2019, Iverson was hit with another tax lien which said he owed $25,643.12 for 2012 and $174,465.25 bringing his total unpaid amount to $200,108.37. He was also hit with $44,000 extra in interest and $27,000 in late penalties.

The ball was in his court when Georgia dropped a state tax lien on Allen Iverson. This only goes to show that you cannot block the IRS. #yahoofinance #ryannauman #alleniverson #jeffreyschneidereahttps:/

/buff.ly/33COjUP pic.twitter.com/v0axXnnKHb — The Tax Relief Company (@SFSTaxAcct) December 20, 2019

Also Read: 7-footer Wilt Chamberlain once tried to hilariously put Shaquille O’Neal in his place during talk show appearance