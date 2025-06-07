“What’s Reebok?”: Shaquille O’Neal Was Humbled By Kids Who Only Knew About Nike And Adidas

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Reebok was a prominent and respected name in the NBA community, competing with Nike’s cultural dominance through bold sneaker silhouettes like the “Pump” and the “Question.” Groundbreaking designs and high-profile endorsements from stars like Shaquille O’Neal and Allen Iverson helped push Reebok to the forefront of basketball culture.

But a downfall soon followed. Reebok gradually lost ground to rising competitors like Adidas. Rapid shifts in market trends diverted attention, and the brand struggled to keep pace. Eventually, Reebok was acquired by Adidas in a bid to challenge Nike more aggressively in the U.S. market. After a brief period of optimism, the merger failed to meet expectations, and in 2021, Reebok was sold to Authentic Brands Group.

Under new ownership, Reebok began crafting a “comeback story” by reconnecting with its roots and rebuilding its basketball identity, with the help of two legends who had once put the brand on the map: O’Neal and Iverson.

O’Neal became Reebok’s President of Basketball Operations in 2023 and took on the challenge of bridging a generational gap and making the iconic brand relevant again. Recently, in a conversation with Rich Eisen, he explained some of the challenges he has faced with the relaunch of Reebok.

“My two hardest challenges were reintroducing a brand that kids never really heard of. When I was coming up, [there] was only three or four, maybe four or five respective brands. Now, there are so many brands. I’d go to these basketball tournaments [scouting] and [ask the young players], “Y’all like Reebok?” And a kid would say, “What’s Reebok?” O’Neal revealed.

During what can be described as Reebok’s quiet years in basketball, rivals such as Puma, Adidas, and Under Armour built prominent brands within global basketball culture, especially in the NBA.

Without standout designs or strong athlete endorsements, Reebok faded. To bounce back, the brand needed sharp partnerships and an even sharper focus on delivering performance gear that turned heads and resonated with a new generation.

To help him, Shaq brought Iverson back into the fold as Vice President of Basketball Operations—someone he credited for taking Reebok further ahead. “I didn’t build Reebok by myself. It was another gentleman by the name of Allen Iverson who took it to the next level.”

In tandem, the duo has now partnered with Netflix to launch a new docuseries called Power Moves. The six-part limited series offers a raw and unscripted look at how O’Neal and Iverson are navigating the basketball sneaker business.

Relaunching a company—regardless of the industry—that has been dormant for several years is no easy task. One of the biggest challenges such companies face is figuring out how to stay relevant in a new generation. This is one of the hurdles Shaq has had to confront head-on.

“My second biggest challenge was I remember going in [to the Reebok office] looking at all of the designs and saying “Hey, where’s the high tops?” [and then being told] “We don’t wear high tops anymore.” [I said] I don’t want to hear that. We’re making some high-tops.”

Shaq knew he had to change his mentality after his son Shareef took him to a basketball tournament, and he did not see anyone wearing high-top basketball sneakers: “And then Shareef took me to a tournament with about 35 basketball courts; I did not see one pair of high tops. So I had to change my mentality a little.”

To help Reebok regain cultural relevance, Shaq, Iverson, and the brand signed rising WNBA star Angel Reese. Her recently launched line, the “Pretty Gritty” Engine A sneaker, is said to fuse flair with function—marking yet another step in the right direction.

Understanding that the brand cannot rest on its laurels, Reebok has also signed Matas Buzelis, the Chicago Bulls’ 2024 first-round pick, and top high school recruit Nate Ament.

These moves reflect Reebok’s commitment to the next wave of stars. By betting on fresh talent and fostering long-term relationships, Reebok isn’t just planning a comeback—it’s aiming to lead.