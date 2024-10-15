Allen Iverson Recalls the Interaction When Michael Jordan Lovingly Calling Him a ‘B***h’

Allen Iverson created a core NBA memory after he crossed over Michael Jordan in his rookie season. The move is still one of the most iconic moments in the league’s history. However, Iverson revealed that the best thing to come out of that moment was his interaction with Jordan the next time they met.

Advertisement

SLAM founder Dennis Page sat down with the Philadelphia 76ers icon for an exclusive interview, where AI talked about his admiration for MJ as an aspiring hooper. Of course, the two had to discuss Iverson’s relationship with MJ, who is known for his vindictive nature, after the infamous cross-over move.

As it turns out, Jordan wasn’t mad at Iverson. Instead, he was quite cheerful about the young star’s progress in the league. However, the Bulls legend did call the then Philly guard a ‘b***h’.

“He [MJ] grabbed me by my neck and he said come here you little b***h. He said some great ‘I love you… keep doing what you doing,’” Iverson recalled.

The 49-year-old initially thought that this wholesome interaction occurred during the NBA’s 50th Anniversary Team ceremony. However, he soon figured out that he had braids when the incident took place.

AI also revealed that a picture was taken when they were talking. As seen in the embed below, MJ was wearing the jacket specifically made for the 2001 All-Star Weekend.

Iverson seems to have this memory embedded in his mind. It probably sits right beside the crossover move he pulled on MJ that led to all of the above.

Iverson’s cross over

The Bulls and the 76ers faced each other on March 12, 1997. MJ switched on the then-rookie at one point in the contest. Iverson revealed during the interview with Page that he took a few steps back after this switch.

After processing the fact that his idol was defending him, the shifty guard crossed Jordan up and finished the move with a mid-range jumper.

“Earlier I came off the screen and I heard Phil Jackson holler his name… That’s when I backed it up I’m saying ‘oh, my god’… I was like ‘I was going to try my move on the best player in the world,’” Iverson told Page.

Jordan and the Bulls won the game 108-104. However, Iverson’s brilliant move and 37-point performance earned MJ’s praise, marking the beginning of a beautiful relationship between the two icons.