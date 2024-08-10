“Am I Really Seeing Jayson Tatum’s Mommy Crying?”: George Karl Gives His 2 Cents On The Team USA ‘Benching’ Ordeal

Despite Team USA’s undefeated streak in the 2024 Paris Olympics, a cloud of discontent has loomed over the squad. The decision to bench Jayson Tatum sparked controversy, with many, including his mother, Brandy Cole, voicing their displeasure. Amid growing tensions, George Karl weighed in on the situation, offering his perspective in response to Cole’s remarks.

Advertisement

The drama unfolded when Tatum was benched during the semi-final against Serbia, marking his second time on the sidelines in this Olympics. This decision sparked considerable speculation about his status, with one fan even questioning his fitness on social media. However, Brandy Cole was quick to shut down those rumors, instead highlighting what she saw as an unfair treatment of her son.

“No he not [injured]. But if you find out what’s going on please let me know – unacceptable and makes NO SENSE”.

No he not. But if you find out what’s going on please let me know – unacceptable and makes NO SENSE. https://t.co/vtz1W398XJ — BCole_Esq (@Brandy_N_Cole) August 9, 2024

Although Cole’s statement ignited widespread debate, Karl remained unimpressed. The former Montana Golden Nuggets head coach appeared to believe that Cole’s defense of her son’s pride was misguided. In response, he took a jab at the Boston Celtics star.

“Am I really seeing Jayson Tatum’s mommy crying and upset about his playing time in the Olympics?!”.

Am I really seeing Jayson Tatum’s mommy crying and upset about his playing time in the Olympics?! — George Karl (@CoachKarl22) August 10, 2024

Cole’s remarks seemed unnecessary given the current state of Team USA. The roster had just reached the final while being on the brink of securing its fifth consecutive gold medal. Her statement cast an unwelcome shadow over the team right before their gold medal game against France.

However, this didn’t excuse Karl’s questionable response. His derogatory remarks towards Tatum and his family raised concerns about his professionalism while devaluing his NBA legacy. Additionally, his forceful attempt to dismiss Cole’s motherly instinct to defend her son annoyed many viewers.

This added a new layer to the unfolding drama. On paper, JT deserved to be one of the first names on the team sheet. After all, his average of 26.9 points per game was crucial in leading the Celtics to their recent championship win. On top of this, his contributions of 15.2 points and 1.2 blocks per game were pivotal in Team USA’s gold medal run at the 2020 Summer Games.

The 26-year-old had struggled to secure a spot in the lineup for two of the five games played. This validated the unrest among fans while putting pressure on head coach Steve Kerr to justify his decision.