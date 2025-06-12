“Jayson Tatum Ain’t Getting Past Jaylen Brown”: Bucks Legend Puts Forth Blunt Message To Celtics Amid Trade Rumors

As the NBA Finals rage on, the 2024-2025 season nears its conclusion. That means that organizations are preparing for a busy offseason to better build their teams’ futures. One team, the Boston Celtics, is looking in a direction that may make them sick.

The new CBA is going to make things incredibly difficult for Boston in the offseason, and there are already rumors that the Celtics may be getting ready to part with a few fan favorites. Derrick White and Jaylen Brown have found their names being thrown around, but Jayson Tatum’s injury in the playoffs just adds more complexity to this entire situation.

However, Bucks legend Brandon Jennings believes that the Celtics would be making a tremendous mistake if they dealt away the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. Yet, he still really hopes it happens.

“They don’t need to play with each other no more,” said the 35-year-old veteran on the Game 3 stream of No Chill Gil with host Gilbert Arenas. When co-host @LegendsofWinning pushed back, Jennings spoke as Brown as if he were dealing with the Celtics directly.

“If you want to get rid of JB that’s fine. ‘I got everything I need from here anyway. Thank y’all. Y’all paid me. I got the ECF MVP. I got the Finals MVP. I’m good,'” he said. It all seemed like a funny bit before it delved into a very questionable take.

“Jayson Tatum aint getting past Jaylen Brown” Brandon Jennings says if the Celtics trade Jaylen Brown to a team in the east it would be scary for Tatum @Tuff__Crowd @LegendOfWinning @NoChillGilZero pic.twitter.com/8VIqHeyfep — Playback (@WatchPlayback) June 12, 2025

“Maybe your guy (Tatum) that y’all waiting on could really go get it all one day. Cause if I’m off the team and I’m in the ECF, I know one thing, Jayson Tatum ain’t getting past JB.” This stopped Arenas in his tracks. “You know they practice every single day right?” asked the three-time All-Star to Jennings, implying that Brown would actually have to guard Tatum if they ever faced off.

But Jenning refused to back down.“JB won’t be there to save your ass. Yeah, that JB they needed to do all that dirty work, y’all won’t be there to save your ass. I’m guarding you now. Now let’s see what all that talk was about,” he barked.

“You go ahead and let JB go if you want. It’s going to be nightmares in Boston for the rest of your life,” Jennings added.

You almost have to admire BJ for being so confident, because this scenario would require a lot of what-ifs. For starters, Brown would have to go to a team that would hypothetically be just as stacked as the Celtics, and able to knock the 2024 champs off. Considering Boston finished No. 2 this year, that doesn’t seem super likely.

That said, Jennings could be just trying to hype the hypothetical situation up in Brown’s honor. He thinks that if JB did actually get traded, he would be so determined to prove Boston wrong that he would begin playing lights-out basketball.

Still, it wouldn’t be entirely out of the question for Boston. How does Brown feel about it? Probably calm, since he’s heard these same rumors before.

Back in 2023, the now 28-year-old superstar sat down with NBA Insider Shams Charania about how he felt about trade rumors occurring during that season. “I just worked,” responded JB. “I just got in the gym. I worked on my body, I got better, and that was it. I made sure that I was ready to go to the start this season. “

Unfortunately, this situation won’t resolve itself tonight, meaning Jennings gets to have the last laugh…for now.