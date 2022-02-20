“Am I supposed to wear a $5000 chain to the game?”: Jarrett Allen fires back after fans trolls him for a super casual outfit during the All-Star Weekend

NBA Twitter couldn’t handle Jarrett Allen wearing a simple hoodie and pants for the All-Star weekend, however, the Cavaliers star didn’t budge.

Jarret Allen, Darius Garland, and Evan Mobley participated in the revamped Taco Bell Skill Challenge this year. They led Team Cavs to a win, however, Jarrett Allen’s outfit captured everyone’s attention.

Fans are used to watching Russell Westbrook and Kyle Kuzma pull up to the arena in bizarre outfits. Allen’s low-key attire was a surprise, especially for All-Star Saturday night. He was trolled on Twitter for his outfit choice but that didn’t faze him.

“It’s funny cuz I thought I was okay! What am I supposed to do, wear a $5,000 chain to the game? That’s just a casual outfit that I felt comfortable in so so be it.” Jarrett Allen on those roasting his outfit last night. pic.twitter.com/d5Wucnw0mI — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 19, 2022

It is funny that a player of Allen’s caliber has to defend his outfit choices because he didn’t look like a millionaire. Jarrett Allen laughed it out during media interaction and defended his clothes on Twitter as well.

Also Read: “Just wave your hands like you just don’t care, that’s the way Chuck played defense”: Charles Barkley indulges in some self-deprecating humor, comparing his defense to the shot-blocking machine at The Skills Challenge

Andrew Bogut and Kendrick Perkins rose up and defended Jarrett Allen

Alongside his teammates, Jarrett Allen defeated the Antetokounmpo brothers and Team Rooks to win the Taco Bell Skills Challenge. The new format did not sit right with a lot of fans.

In Kobe’s honor the All-Star game format was changed which made sense. But the Skills Challenge disappointed many fans. Team Cavs won the challenge but Jarret Allen had to spend more time defending his wardrobe.

If you know me.. You know I like to keep my outfits casual lol — Jarrett Allen (@_bigjayy_) February 19, 2022

Retired NBA player Andrew Bogut said he became Jarrett Allen’s fan after his statement about not wanting to wear a $5000 chain to the game. Clearly, keeping it simple is the way to go for Kendrick Perkins as well.

I just became a Jarrett Allen fan! https://t.co/UC1cEbWCqB — Andrew Bogut (@andrewbogut) February 19, 2022

Ain’t a damn thing wrong with this man outfit! You want the man to have 6 diamond chains on huh?! Carry ya ass on… https://t.co/DQ1mruQ6eZ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 19, 2022

The Cavaliers big-man will also be playing in the All-Star game tomorrow night alongside Darius Garland on Team LeBron as James Harden‘s replacement. He certainly earned the spot this season with his incredible performance.

Also Read: “Hey Shaquille O’Neal, I told you, Vegas got the odds wrong!”: Karl-Anthony Towns becomes the first big to win the Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest, takes down Trae Young and Luke Kennard

Hopefully, he doesn’t give in to the trolls and dresses casually tomorrow night as well.