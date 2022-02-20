“Hey Shaquille O’Neal, I told you, Vegas got the odds wrong!”: Karl-Anthony Towns becomes the first big to win the Mountain Dew 3-Point Contest, takes down Trae Young and Luke Kennard

Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns makes NBA History, becomes the first-ever big man to win the 3-Point Contest

The second day of the NBA All-Star Weekend festivities has come to an end. After the Cavs trio won the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, we geared up for an exciting 3-point contest. This year, we had no previous winners suiting up to re-claim their honors in the contest. It was a very versatile lineup, with every player out there to prove a point.

The first round scores went as follows,

Luke Kennard (28) Karl-Anthony Towns (22) Trae Young (22) Patty Mills (21) C. J. McCollum (19) Desmond Bane (18) Fred VanVleet (16) Zach LaVine (14)

Having made out of the first round, Kennard, Towns, and Young prepared to compete for the title. KAT went ahead and kicked things off, making a record score of 29 in the final round. The previous record was 28, set by Devin Booker last year.

With his 29th point, Karl-Anthony Towns set a new 3-Point Contest record 🔥 The previous was 28 by Devin Booker.pic.twitter.com/d0fHog6JOD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns solidifies his case of being the best shooting big man

Ever since Karl-Anthony Towns made his way into the league, he had one point to prove. He wanted to let it be known that he is the best big-man shooter in the league. Leading the Timberwolves with a 41% 3-point shooting for the season, KAT has further solidified his hold on the title now.

Entering the 3-point contest with the worst odds amongst the 8 contestants, KAT totally rocked the show, and took down his competition. After being presented with the trophy, Towns turned to Shaquille O’Neal and said, “Hey Shaq, I told you, Vegas got the odds wrong!”

Karl-Anthony Towns (+1200) takes home the 3-point contest trophy. 🏆 Despite the worst @FDSportsbook odds, he beat:

Luke Kennard (+450)

Trae Young (+480)

Patty Mills (+500)

Fred VanVleet (+550)

Desmond Bane (+600)

Zach LaVine (+600)

C. J. McCollum (+700)pic.twitter.com/bOo2KNPGVL — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) February 20, 2022

This just goes to show how versatile a player Towns really is. He’s incredible in the paint, can shoot from mid-range, and can knock down 3s at his will. With him leading the Wolves, they’ve got the 7th spot this season. They would hope to make a rush after the break and secure their first playoff spot in the last 4 years.