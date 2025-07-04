Amid Bradley Beal Buyout Rumors, Heat Target Out of Favor Suns Guard and Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat are back in the headlines, and once again, it’s because of their pursuit of star power. According to Marc Stein, the Heat recently held talks with the Phoenix Suns about trading for Bradley Beal. But the talks didn’t go anywhere.

Advertisement

The discussions collapsed, and now, all signs point toward the Suns buying Beal out of his massive contract. That would open the door for the Heat to land Beal without giving up any assets. Miami reportedly has “serious interest” in signing him off the buyout market.

Stein wrote, “The Suns and Heat had exploratory dialogue this week on a potential Bradley Beal trade, league sources say, but the talks ultimately collapsed. The rising expectation now is that the Suns could well end up buying Beal out of the contract that contains one of just two full no-trade clauses in the league.”

The Heat and Suns have held trade discussions centered around Bradley Beal, per @TheSteinLine “The Suns and Heat had exploratory dialogue this week on a potential Bradley Beal trade, league sources say, but the talks ultimately collapsed. The rising expectation now is that the… pic.twitter.com/JZH7V4N1a4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 4, 2025



Stein also reported that the Heat have a strong interest in Damian Lillard, who was recently waived by the Milwaukee Bucks. Dame, who tore his left Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the Bucks’ first-round playoff series against Indiana, is now recovering.

While he’s in no rush to make a decision, he’s drawing interest from multiple teams, Miami included. Stein wrote, “The Heat, meanwhile, have serious interest in signing Lillard as well as exploring the prospect of adding a bought-out Beal. Yet it’s fair to wonder why Lillard would be looking to sign quickly with any team unless he’s searching for organizational support as he rehabs from his own Achilles tear.”

The Miami Heat have serious interest in signing Bradley Beal (if he is bought out) and Damian Lillard, per @TheSteinLine “The Heat, meanwhile, have serious interest in signing Lillard as well as exploring the prospect of adding a bought-out Beal. Yet it’s fair to wonder why… pic.twitter.com/50DUcQL3dr — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 4, 2025



As per Chris Haynes, Lillard currently has a lot of offers on the table. But he is in no rush to sign with anyone. Ironically, both Beal and Lillard were Miami targets before they ended up elsewhere. The Heat pursued Beal before he waived his no-trade clause to land in Phoenix. They chased Dame hard as well, before he was sent to Milwaukee in a three-team blockbuster.

Before joining the Bucks, Lillard wanted to go to Miami. He wished to play alongside Jimmy Butler, and the team looked like solid title contenders. But now, Butler is no longer there, which creates a more important place for Dame. It’s unlikely that he’ll consider joining the Heat.

Regardless of the speculations, the Heat now has a real shot to sign both players for free. Whether they land one or both, it’s clear the Heat are looking to make a serious splash this offseason.